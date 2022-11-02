Billy Horschel: I want to be world No.1

Billy Horschel may regard himself as a “veteran” on the PGA Tour – but that doesn’t mean he’s scaling back his ambitions.

Quite the opposite, in fact. Sitting down with reporters in Mexico ahead of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the 35-year-old revealed just how high he has set his sights.

“I would love to get the No.1 player in the world," he said.

“I mean, that's a goal of mine, but the bigger goal being I want to become the best player I can be. If that means I get the No.1 player in the world, I get to No.1. If that means the best I get to is 4, that's 4, but I just wanted to achieve, you know, my full potential.”

It’s not the only thing on his radar. Horschel impressed on his Presidents Cup debut in September, and with the US set to cross the Atlantic to face Europe in Rome next year, he’s firmly in the frame for a seat on the plane.

“I want to make a Ryder Cup team,” he added.

“I've made a team finally, but to sit here and tell you the truth, I want to make a Ryder Cup team. That's always my No.1 goal. So I still have a few more years to try and make one and hopefully be a part of more than just one.”

But is he finished there? No chance. Horschel revealed his most ambitious goal – one which would put him firmly among the game’s greats.

“To tell you the truth, I want to win all the majors,” he said.

“That's always been a goal of mine. Now, is that realistic? I don't know, but it's a goal. And some people may call me crazy because they may not think I'm good enough, but I don't really care what they think, but it's a goal of mine. But the bigger goal is I want at least one if not multiple majors before I'm done just so I can say I'm a major champion, I've won at the biggest stage in the most pressure-packed tournaments.

“And then the last goal I think would be getting multiple or double digit wins on the PGA Tour. I think today in our age of golf and the generation we're at and on the PGA Tour, I think if you can say you won ten-plus times on the PGA Tour, you've had one hell of a career. You're not going to see many guys get to 20 wins anymore.

“You will see Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy's always there, maybe Jordan Spieth gets there, but you're not going to see a lot of guys get to 20 wins anymore the way it was back when. It's a tough thing to do in our era of golf. But to say that I have ten-plus wins on the PGA Tour, that's a big goal.

“Summarise, 10-plus wins on the PGA Tour, win at least one major, make the Ryder Cup team and maybe get the No.1 player in the world. Those four goals, that's it.”