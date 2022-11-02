Dustin Johnson cuts star from 4 Aces amid LIV Golf shakeup

Days after winning the inaugural LIV Golf Team Championship, 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson is already ringing the changes.

Johnson, who also finished top of the season-long individual standings, has decided to shake his team up by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to ESPN.

Like his new captain, Uihlein was one of the strongest performers on the Saudi-backed series this year, finishing third overall to take home a $4million bonus. In total he made more than $12million in on-course earnings.

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez are both reported to be remaining with the 4 Aces for 2023.

Gooch, who himself made around $10million, is now set to join Bubba Watson’s Niblicks, with James Piot the most likely candidate to make way after his attitude was slated by team-mate Harold Varner III.

Meanwhile Uihlein’s departure leaves a space on Brooks Koepka’s Smash team, it is rumoured to be set aside for one of several new recruits.

LIV officials have been open about their desire to make changes to the format for next year. They expect to have a roster of 60 players, with a reserve player for each team.

They are also preparing for a fresh assault in a bid to attract some of the world’s top players, with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay rumoured to be pondering a switch.