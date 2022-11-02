search
Dustin Johnson cuts star from 4 Aces amid LIV Golf shakeup

Golf News

Dustin Johnson cuts star from 4 Aces amid LIV Golf shakeup

By Jamie Hall02 November, 2022
Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson 4 Aces

Days after winning the inaugural LIV Golf Team Championship, 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson is already ringing the changes.

Johnson, who also finished top of the season-long individual standings, has decided to shake his team up by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to ESPN.

• LIV plots Schauffele and Cantlay moves

• R&A chief: No Open ban for LIV stars

Like his new captain, Uihlein was one of the strongest performers on the Saudi-backed series this year, finishing third overall to take home a $4million bonus. In total he made more than $12million in on-course earnings.

Patrick Reed and Pat Perez are both reported to be remaining with the 4 Aces for 2023.

Gooch, who himself made around $10million, is now set to join Bubba Watson’s Niblicks, with James Piot the most likely candidate to make way after his attitude was slated by team-mate Harold Varner III.

Meanwhile Uihlein’s departure leaves a space on Brooks Koepka’s Smash team, it is rumoured to be set aside for one of several new recruits.

• James Allan reveals sacrifice behind historic year

• Wildlife presenter's anti-golf tweet

LIV officials have been open about their desire to make changes to the format for next year. They expect to have a roster of 60 players, with a reserve player for each team.

They are also preparing for a fresh assault in a bid to attract some of the world’s top players, with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay rumoured to be pondering a switch.

