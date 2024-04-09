Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Of all the records that could go at this year’s Masters, one held by Tiger Woods is perhaps the most unlikely.

Nobody has been as dominant in his major wins as Woods, who holds the records for the top two largest margins of victory in the career-defining tournaments.

Woods’ 12-shot victory to win his first Green Jacket at the age of 21 in 1997 may never be beaten. His 15-shot wire-to-wire win at Pebble Beach in the US Open in 2000 remains the largest margin of victory in major history.

Yet the imperiousness of Scottie Scheffler during back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The PLAYERS Championship has left some prematurely comparing the current No.1 to Woods.

Of course, Scheffler has a long, long way to a go to match the 15-time major champion’s greatness, but heading into this year’s Masters, there is a similar narrative to when the 48-year-old ruled the roost.

That’s because the Texan is such an overwhelming favourite that his odds have been as short as 3/1 to win a second Green Jacket.

His spellbinding play from tee to green has already led to the assumption that Scheffler’s chances will be determined by his week on those slippery Augusta greens.

Brandel Chamblee has not quite gone as far to say Scheffler could break Woods’ 27-year Masters record, but the Golf Channel analyst certainly wouldn’t be surprised if he proves a runaway victor.

“It’s maybe a little bit early to be predicting a blowout victory, but look… If Scheffler putts good, I could see him winning by eight or ten shots,” Chamblee claimed on Live From The Masters.

“Well, he’s first in approach play, and he’s fourth in scrambling. You add those two numbers together, that’s five. Nobody has come in there with anything less than 20.”

A field made up of the world’s best players from both sides of golf’s divide will all be aiming to make theories of a Scheffler “blowout” look rather silly come Sunday.

Rory McIlroy is chasing the career grand slam for a tenth time, while defending champion Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka lead the 13-strong LIV Golf contingent at Augusta.

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.