Club tells female pro practice facilities are for men

A top club told a female pro practice facilities were only available to members of male tours.

An email from the unnamed club to the player, who plays on the LPGA feeder Epson Tour in the US, was leaked online.

Explaining its policy on offering practice facilities to those with tour status, the email stated: “Our property only extends practice/playing privileges to players on the following tours: PGA Tour, Champions Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Forme Tour and PGA Tour China.”

The LPGA and its feeder tours were notably left off the list.

“I am happy to help out on the rare occasion but am required to follow our company’s policies,” the email continued, before advising the pro to contact another individual with regard to becoming a member of the club.

Dear Clubs,



The below letter is to a player with Epson Tour status.



In layman’s terms this says they do in fact let players w status have practice privileges (for free)…but only if you’re a male.



But they would be happy to this woman pro a membership



Pretty shitty

According to Monday Q Info on Twitter, which published the email, the player in question has received “multiple” similar responses from clubs.

Predictably, the revelation sparked an angry reaction.

Current Epson Tour pro Hannah Gregg said: “This is so gross but not uncommon.”

LPGA player Dana Finkelstein revealed she had experienced similar issues when she earned her card in 2017, to the point where she was forced to practice at her local municipal track.