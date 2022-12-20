search
Club tells female pro practice facilities are for men

By Jamie Hall15 December, 2022
Epson Tour women's golf LPGA
Womens Golf Epson Tour

A top club told a female pro practice facilities were only available to members of male tours.

An email from the unnamed club to the player, who plays on the LPGA feeder Epson Tour in the US, was leaked online.

Explaining its policy on offering practice facilities to those with tour status, the email stated: “Our property only extends practice/playing privileges to players on the following tours: PGA Tour, Champions Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Forme Tour and PGA Tour China.”

• Judge: Nicklaus "allowed to compete" amid lawsuit

• LIV Golf announces new venues for 2023

The LPGA and its feeder tours were notably left off the list.

“I am happy to help out on the rare occasion but am required to follow our company’s policies,” the email continued, before advising the pro to contact another individual with regard to becoming a member of the club.

According to Monday Q Info on Twitter, which published the email, the player in question has received “multiple” similar responses from clubs.

Predictably, the revelation sparked an angry reaction.

• Luke Donald hints at new-look Ryder Cup team

• Former world No.1 leaves door open to LIV switch

Current Epson Tour pro Hannah Gregg said: “This is so gross but not uncommon.”

LPGA player Dana Finkelstein revealed she had experienced similar issues when she earned her card in 2017, to the point where she was forced to practice at her local municipal track.

