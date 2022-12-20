Former world No.1 leaves door open for LIV Golf switch

Former world No.1 Jason Day is staying put for now – but refused to rule out signing for LIV Golf in the long term.

Speaking to the Palm Beach Post, Day insisted he would “definitely say no” to the rebel tour if he was asked to join now, but added: “In a year’s time you might think differently.”

Day’s position on LIV is based on whether those joining the breakaway tour will be able to play in the majors. At present the circuit is unable to offer world ranking points, casting doubt on the ability of its players to qualify for golf’s marquee events.

“I don't blame some of the guys for going because there's quite a lot of money these guys are earning,” the 2015 US PGA winner added.

“I understand it. For me, it just depends on how you feel about major championships, and I know that's all up in the air right now if they're going to play or not, and they don't have world ranking points out there."

Far from being opposed to any link-up between LIV and the PGA Tour, Day believes a split calendar could be the way forward for the warring factions, with the tour running from January to August and the rest of the time used by LIV.

“I think that could potentially work if you want to do it,” he said.

“I'm not disappointed by the guys leaving. I just wish the tours could somehow join. That would be fun."

