search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsFormer world No.1 leaves door open for LIV Golf switch

Golf News

Former world No.1 leaves door open for LIV Golf switch

By Jamie Hall14 December, 2022
Jason Day LIV Golf The majors PGA Tour
Jason Day Liv Golf

Former world No.1 Jason Day is staying put for now – but refused to rule out signing for LIV Golf in the long term.

Speaking to the Palm Beach Post, Day insisted he would “definitely say no” to the rebel tour if he was asked to join now, but added: “In a year’s time you might think differently.”

• Tour pro roasted over pro-am moan

• Keith Pelley handed prestigious role

Day’s position on LIV is based on whether those joining the breakaway tour will be able to play in the majors. At present the circuit is unable to offer world ranking points, casting doubt on the ability of its players to qualify for golf’s marquee events.

“I don't blame some of the guys for going because there's quite a lot of money these guys are earning,” the 2015 US PGA winner added.

“I understand it. For me, it just depends on how you feel about major championships, and I know that's all up in the air right now if they're going to play or not, and they don't have world ranking points out there."

Far from being opposed to any link-up between LIV and the PGA Tour, Day believes a split calendar could be the way forward for the warring factions, with the tour running from January to August and the rest of the time used by LIV.

• DP World Tour extends long-term sponsorship deal

• Tiger Woods Masters Sunday red sells for huge sum

“I think that could potentially work if you want to do it,” he said.

“I'm not disappointed by the guys leaving. I just wish the tours could somehow join. That would be fun."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jason Day

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - The majors

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands
SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub
Hero Cup teams finalised
Robert MacIntyre lays down Shane Lowry challenge
The Masters: Augusta National chairman issues update on LIV stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow