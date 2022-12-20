DP World Tour extends long-term sponsor deal

The DP World Tour has signed an extension to its long-term partnership with BMW which will see the car brand remain on board for another five seasons.

BMW will remain an official partner and the official car of the European circuit until the end of the 2027 season after the deal was extended.

As part of the agreement, the German brand will also remain title sponsor of the BMW International Open and BMW PGA Championship.

It marks the continuation of a partnership which first began in 1989 at the first BMW International Open in Munich. The car manufacturer then linked up with the BMW PGA Championship in 2005.

• Tiger Woods Masters Sunday red sells for huge sum



• Stephen Gallacher handed Ryder Cup role



“The BMW brand stands for luxury, innovation, and sportiness – all values that closely match our own and the tour benefits significantly from partnering with such an iconic brand and respected partner of the game of golf,” said Guy Kinnings, deputy chief executive and chief commercial officer at the DP World Tour.

“Over the last 33 years we have developed an extremely close working relationship that continues to drive strong value to BMW’s global engagement in sport. With this extended partnership, we will have ample opportunities to use the DP World Tour to showcase both their range of products and our collective leadership credentials in passion areas such as sustainability and technology innovation.

“Together, we will also make sure that the BMW PGA Championship and BMW International Open keep innovating to elevate the fan experience and continue to be key moments on the sporting and entertainment calendars in Germany and the UK each year.”

As part of the agreement, BMW will benefit from highly visibly branding and product placement at DP World Tour events.

It will also get access to the tour’s hospitality services and pro-ams, while supplying luxury vehicles for players and officials.

• Owner of legendary tour venue hints at LIV switch



• Monty: Tiger Woods should have retired at St Andrews



“The close collaboration with the European Tour group, which started back in 1989 with the inaugural BMW International Open, played an important role in the BMW Group becoming one of the most reliable and dedicated partners in international golf,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, senior vice president of BMW Group Europe.

“We are delighted to continue along this successful path with the DP World Tour, and to bring innovative developments to both the sport and our events.

“The BMW International Open and the BMW PGA Championship are tournaments that are very popular with golf fans and players alike, thanks to their long tradition and the excellent sporting and BMW brand experience. Based in two core markets in Europe, these events will form important pillars of our worldwide commitment to golf going forward.”