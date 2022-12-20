Tiger Woods Masters shirt sells for eye-watering amount

Another piece of unique Tiger Woods memorabilia has been auctioned off for a huge sum.

Woods’ red polo shirt from the final day of the 2010 Masters sold for just shy of $140,000 at Golden Age Auctions.

Thought to be his only Sunday Red to go up for auction, it was worn as he finished fourth in his first event since the infidelity scandal which rocked the sport.

“Game-worn sports memorabilia, especially items photo-matched to a memorable moment or historic event, are setting records all around the world this year,” Ryan Carey of Golden Age Auctions told Golf Digest when the shirt was first listed.

“A Michael Jordan jersey recently sold for $10.1million at Sotheby’s, and a Diego Maradona soccer jersey recently sold for $9.3million.

“We believe this is the only Sunday red from a Masters Tournament that has been auctioned, and the others might not surface.”

Signed by the 15-time major winner, it is the latest item from his stunning career to sell for far in excess of the asking price, which started at $5,000.

Last month the Titleist ball used when he made a hole-in-one on his professional debut sold for $186,000.

And a set of irons reported to have been used during the legendary “Tiger Slam” of 2000 and 2001 was bought for more than $5million earlier this year, despite doubts over their authenticity.