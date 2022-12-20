search
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods Masters shirt sells for eye-watering amount

Golf News

Tiger Woods Masters shirt sells for eye-watering amount

By Jamie Hall13 December, 2022
Tiger Woods The Masters Golden Age Auctions Golf memorabilia
Tiger Woods Masters Shirt Auction

Another piece of unique Tiger Woods memorabilia has been auctioned off for a huge sum.

Woods’ red polo shirt from the final day of the 2010 Masters sold for just shy of $140,000 at Golden Age Auctions.

Thought to be his only Sunday Red to go up for auction, it was worn as he finished fourth in his first event since the infidelity scandal which rocked the sport.

• Stephen Gallacher handed Ryder Cup role

• Owner of legendary tour venue hints at LIV switch

“Game-worn sports memorabilia, especially items photo-matched to a memorable moment or historic event, are setting records all around the world this year,” Ryan Carey of Golden Age Auctions told Golf Digest when the shirt was first listed.

“A Michael Jordan jersey recently sold for $10.1million at Sotheby’s, and a Diego Maradona soccer jersey recently sold for $9.3million.

“We believe this is the only Sunday red from a Masters Tournament that has been auctioned, and the others might not surface.”

Signed by the 15-time major winner, it is the latest item from his stunning career to sell for far in excess of the asking price, which started at $5,000.

• Monty: Tiger Woods should have retired at St Andrews

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers... part 2!

Last month the Titleist ball used when he made a hole-in-one on his professional debut sold for $186,000.

And a set of irons reported to have been used during the legendary “Tiger Slam” of 2000 and 2001 was bought for more than $5million earlier this year, despite doubts over their authenticity.

Golf News

2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands
SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub
Hero Cup teams finalised
Robert MacIntyre lays down Shane Lowry challenge
The Masters: Augusta National chairman issues update on LIV stars

