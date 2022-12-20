search
HomeGolf NewsStephen Gallacher handed key role ahead of Ryder Cup

Golf News

Stephen Gallacher handed key role ahead of Ryder Cup

By Jamie Hall12 December, 2022
Ryder Cup Stephen Gallacher Junior Ryder Cup
Stephen Gallacher Junior Ryder Cup

Stephen Gallacher will captain Europe at next year’s Junior Ryder Cup.

The Scot, who was part of the team which beat the US at Gleneagles in 2014 and has won four times on the DP World Tour, will lead six boys and six girls in Rome in September.

"I am absolutely delighted to be named Junior European Ryder Cup Captain for 2023," said Gallacher.

• Owner of legendary tour venue hints at LIV switch

• Monty: Tiger Woods should have retired at St Andrews

"It's a privilege to be able to lead a team of the best juniors in Europe against America in Rome.

"Playing the final day at Marco Simone will be a fantastic experience for our players who get the opportunity to compete in front of Ryder Cup crowds on the Ryder Cup course for the first time.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to some events during the year and working with the most exciting future talent in Europe."

Ryder Cup Europe and the European Golf Association has also confirmed the qualification process for the event, which will take place on the eve of the Ryder Cup.

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers... part 2!

• Golf course closed due to frost? This is why

The first two days of the junior event will be held at Golf Nazionale before the final day, which will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Three boys and three girls will qualify through a season-long ranking system, while the remaining six players will be chosen by Gallacher.

