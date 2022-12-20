search
Twitter roasts tour pro over pro-am moan

Golf News

Twitter roasts tour pro over pro-am moan

By Jamie Hall14 December, 2022
DP World Tour AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Matthieu Pavon
Matthieu Pavon

DP World Tour pro Matthieu Pavon slated the circuit after being handed an unfavourable schedule, claiming it is causing players to withdraw from events.

The Frenchman was allocated an afternoon pro-am time at this week’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, and gets his first round under way at 7.30am on Thursday.

Clearly unhappy at this schedule, Pavon took to Twitter to voice his complaints.

“I’ve been on tour for six years now but still don’t understand how you can put afternoon pro-am followed by morning tee times. And after you wonder why some players are pulling out from them,” he wrote.

Although he received support from fellow French pro Romain Langasque, sympathy for Pavon’s plight was otherwise in short supply.

The 30-year-old was accused of “losing touch with reality” over his complaints.

Check out some of the best responses...

Pavon is not the first pro to complain about their schedule this year.

PGA Tour star James Hahn was widely criticised for highlighting the circuit’s consecutive weeks in Las Vegas, Japan, South Carolina and Mexico when its 2022/23 calendar was first announced.

He later doubled down, slating the tour for stopping in Bermuda and Puerto Rico and claiming it should instead only visit cities with NFL teams.

“Us little guys have feelings too,” he said at the time.

