Twitter roasts tour pro over pro-am moan

DP World Tour pro Matthieu Pavon slated the circuit after being handed an unfavourable schedule, claiming it is causing players to withdraw from events.

The Frenchman was allocated an afternoon pro-am time at this week’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, and gets his first round under way at 7.30am on Thursday.

Clearly unhappy at this schedule, Pavon took to Twitter to voice his complaints.

“I’ve been on tour for six years now but still don’t understand how you can put afternoon pro-am followed by morning tee times. And after you wonder why some players are pulling out from them,” he wrote.

I’ve been on tour for 6years now but still don’t understand how you can put afternoon pro-am followed by morning tee times 🤷🏻‍♂️ @DPWorldTour and after you wonder why some players are pulling out from them… — Matthieu Pavon (@mattpavon) December 13, 2022

Although he received support from fellow French pro Romain Langasque, sympathy for Pavon’s plight was otherwise in short supply.

The 30-year-old was accused of “losing touch with reality” over his complaints.

Check out some of the best responses...

How about an alternative tour with no pro-ams, but also no prize money? Would that suit you better? — Andy Meldrum (@AndyMeldrumAU) December 14, 2022

Playing golf for a living sounds tough! — matt cridland (@matt_cridland) December 14, 2022

Do you want to swap jobs with me!? Jesus Christ stop moaning! — Jono (@SimpsonJ2020) December 14, 2022

You've solved your problem.



Who would want to waste their precious ProAm opportunity with you! #RealWorld — ClontarfBrian (@BrianClontarf) December 14, 2022

You are playing golf. Your work is to travel to beautiful resorts and elite clubs to get paid to do what 99.9% of golfers pay thousands of $/£/€ to do in their sparse free time. Moan to your peers. Normal folks don’t want to hear your “problems.” — Drama and Controversy (@dramtroversy) December 13, 2022

I don’t know how you survive

Playing Golf for a living sounds awful https://t.co/x0ZbwnH6tZ — Dan Holdaway (@DanielHoldaway1) December 14, 2022

This is truly outrageous….if you have lost touch with the real world 🙄👇 https://t.co/NL2OQ3lTMJ — John Huggan (@johnhuggan) December 13, 2022

And they say NHS nurses have it tough… https://t.co/2VMVuPtMnE — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) December 14, 2022

Sounds an absolute nightmare, job swap??? https://t.co/YcT1yj1Lvt — James C (@Jamesc1878) December 14, 2022

Pavon is not the first pro to complain about their schedule this year.

PGA Tour star James Hahn was widely criticised for highlighting the circuit’s consecutive weeks in Las Vegas, Japan, South Carolina and Mexico when its 2022/23 calendar was first announced.

He later doubled down, slating the tour for stopping in Bermuda and Puerto Rico and claiming it should instead only visit cities with NFL teams.

“Us little guys have feelings too,” he said at the time.