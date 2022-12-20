DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley handed prestigious role

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World Tour, has been elected chair of the International Golf Federation.

The Canadian, who took the top job at the European circuit in 2015, will serve a four-year term at the IGF from 2023 to 2027.

Pelley takes over from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the previous chairman.

• DP World Tour extends long-term sponsorship deal



• Tiger Woods Masters Sunday red sells for huge sum



He will be joined by women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam, who has been re-elected as the organisation’s president.

“I am very honoured to accept this important and prestigious role and I look forward to working with Annika and Antony Scanlon, the IGF’s executive director, as well as the individual member Federations and Tours, to continue to develop our sport globally,” Pelley said.

“I have always said that I believe golf is the most inclusive of all sports and the IGF, through its relationships with these member organisations and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, undoubtedly has an important part to play in promoting this internationally and showcasing golf as a sport for all.”

The IGF was founded in 1958 and is the recognised international federation for the Olympics and Paralympics.

• Stephen Gallacher handed Ryder Cup role



• Owner of legendary tour venue hints at LIV switch



“We are grateful for the leadership of Keith Pelley and Annika Sörenstam as we continue to encourage the international development of the sport of golf,” Scanlon said.

“As two prominent members in the international golf landscape, Keith and Annika will bring extensive experience and knowledge to our overall strategy and we are thrilled to have them in these key roles. I also want to thank PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for his tenure as the IGF chairman and we’re delighted to have him continue on the board moving forward.”