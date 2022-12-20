search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsDP World Tour chief Keith Pelley handed prestigious role

Golf News

DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley handed prestigious role

By Jamie Hall13 December, 2022
Keith Pelley DP World Tour International Golf Federation
Keith Pelley Igf Dp World Tour

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World Tour, has been elected chair of the International Golf Federation.

The Canadian, who took the top job at the European circuit in 2015, will serve a four-year term at the IGF from 2023 to 2027.

Pelley takes over from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, the previous chairman.

• DP World Tour extends long-term sponsorship deal

• Tiger Woods Masters Sunday red sells for huge sum

He will be joined by women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam, who has been re-elected as the organisation’s president.

“I am very honoured to accept this important and prestigious role and I look forward to working with Annika and Antony Scanlon, the IGF’s executive director, as well as the individual member Federations and Tours, to continue to develop our sport globally,” Pelley said.

“I have always said that I believe golf is the most inclusive of all sports and the IGF, through its relationships with these member organisations and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, undoubtedly has an important part to play in promoting this internationally and showcasing golf as a sport for all.”

The IGF was founded in 1958 and is the recognised international federation for the Olympics and Paralympics.

• Stephen Gallacher handed Ryder Cup role

• Owner of legendary tour venue hints at LIV switch

“We are grateful for the leadership of Keith Pelley and Annika Sörenstam as we continue to encourage the international development of the sport of golf,” Scanlon said.

“As two prominent members in the international golf landscape, Keith and Annika will bring extensive experience and knowledge to our overall strategy and we are thrilled to have them in these key roles. I also want to thank PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for his tenure as the IGF chairman and we’re delighted to have him continue on the board moving forward.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Keith Pelley

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - International Golf Federation

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands
SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub
Hero Cup teams finalised
Robert MacIntyre lays down Shane Lowry challenge
The Masters: Augusta National chairman issues update on LIV stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow