search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf course on brink of revival... three years after closure!

Golf News

Golf course on brink of revival... three years after closure!

By Jamie Hall03 September, 2022
Eastwood Golf Club Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland club news
Eastwood Plans

A golf club which closed three years ago due to dwindling membership could be on the verge of a revival.

Eastwood Golf Club shut its doors for what appeared to be the final time in 2019 after efforts to save it failed.

However, fresh plans have been lodged which would see the course revamped and reopened as a 12-hole layout.

• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision

• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour

The course would be accompanied by a children’s woodland retreat, along with six homes.

Broom Estates, which is handling the application, hopes it could be open in time for next season.

East Renfrewshire Council is currently considering the proposals.

“Our over-arching ambition is to re-establish a viable public golf course at Eastwood and to add a new and exciting woodland retreat, both of which can be used and accessed by a wide range of the local population to engage in outdoor sport and leisure,” said Broom Estates’ managing director Colin Whitelaw in a message to the Friends of Eastwood campaign group.

• Cam Smith reveals when he made LIV call

• Every player cut from LIV Boston

“We are extremely keen to receive a positive decision as soon as possible in order that we can start the golf course works in order to reopen the improved golf course to the public for the commencement of the 2023 playing season.”

Eastwood Golf Club closed in May 2019 after members were unable to save it.

That came despite an open day being help to attract newcomers, while gender-neutral tees were also introduced in a bid to make the club more appealing.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - club news

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour issues BMW PGA Championship update
BMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch
Ryder Cup stars issue rallying call ahead of PGA Cup
WATCH: Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Wentworth

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow