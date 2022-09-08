Golf course on brink of revival... three years after closure!

A golf club which closed three years ago due to dwindling membership could be on the verge of a revival.

Eastwood Golf Club shut its doors for what appeared to be the final time in 2019 after efforts to save it failed.

However, fresh plans have been lodged which would see the course revamped and reopened as a 12-hole layout.

The course would be accompanied by a children’s woodland retreat, along with six homes.

Broom Estates, which is handling the application, hopes it could be open in time for next season.

East Renfrewshire Council is currently considering the proposals.

“Our over-arching ambition is to re-establish a viable public golf course at Eastwood and to add a new and exciting woodland retreat, both of which can be used and accessed by a wide range of the local population to engage in outdoor sport and leisure,” said Broom Estates’ managing director Colin Whitelaw in a message to the Friends of Eastwood campaign group.

“We are extremely keen to receive a positive decision as soon as possible in order that we can start the golf course works in order to reopen the improved golf course to the public for the commencement of the 2023 playing season.”

Eastwood Golf Club closed in May 2019 after members were unable to save it.

That came despite an open day being help to attract newcomers, while gender-neutral tees were also introduced in a bid to make the club more appealing.