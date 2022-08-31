search
LIV Golf: Every player cut ahead of Boston showdown

Golf News

LIV Golf: Every player cut ahead of Boston showdown

By Jamie Hall31 August, 2022
LIV Golf Greg Norman LIV Boston
Liv Whos Out

On Tuesday LIV Golf announced its latest raft of high-profile signings.

Headlined by Open champion Cam Smith, the six new recruits will go straight into the field for this weekend’s event in Boston.

But because of the limited fields in LIV tournaments, for every new addition, another player has to drop out.

No fewer than 19 golfers who have taken part in at least one event in the series will not be teeing it up at The International.

• LIV stars banned from Wentworth pro-am

• Date set in LIV/DP World Tour court battle

Eight players have been axed from the last tournament at Bedminster alone, including Hennie du Plessis, who has made more than $3million from the three events so far.

Adrian Otaegui and Sihwan Kim will both return to the roster at Boston, having last played in Portland, showing there is scope for players to be readmitted after being cut.

They also have the chance to earn places through the Asian Tour’s International Series.

However, LIV chief Greg Norman is continuing to target big-name additions, and that could lead to others being squeezed out.

And with PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan promising there is no way back for members who have played on the rebel tour, there are some whose future is up in the air.

• LIV Boston: How and where to watch

• OFFICIAL: Cameron Smith joins LIV Golf

Here’s who won’t be playing in Boston this week...

Hennie du Plessis
Justin Harding
Jinichiro Kozuma
Travis Smyth
Oliver Bekker
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Yuki Inamori
Hideto Tanihara
Pablo Larrazabal
Ian Snyman
David Puig (a)
Blake Windred
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
JC Ritchie
Viraj Madappa
Kevin Yuan
Oliver Fisher
Ratchanon Chantananuwat
Andy Ogletree

