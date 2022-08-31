LIV Golf: Every player cut ahead of Boston showdown

On Tuesday LIV Golf announced its latest raft of high-profile signings.

Headlined by Open champion Cam Smith, the six new recruits will go straight into the field for this weekend’s event in Boston.

But because of the limited fields in LIV tournaments, for every new addition, another player has to drop out.

No fewer than 19 golfers who have taken part in at least one event in the series will not be teeing it up at The International.

Eight players have been axed from the last tournament at Bedminster alone, including Hennie du Plessis, who has made more than $3million from the three events so far.

Adrian Otaegui and Sihwan Kim will both return to the roster at Boston, having last played in Portland, showing there is scope for players to be readmitted after being cut.

They also have the chance to earn places through the Asian Tour’s International Series.

However, LIV chief Greg Norman is continuing to target big-name additions, and that could lead to others being squeezed out.

And with PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan promising there is no way back for members who have played on the rebel tour, there are some whose future is up in the air.

Here’s who won’t be playing in Boston this week...

Hennie du Plessis

Justin Harding

Jinichiro Kozuma

Travis Smyth

Oliver Bekker

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Yuki Inamori

Hideto Tanihara

Pablo Larrazabal

Ian Snyman

David Puig (a)

Blake Windred

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

JC Ritchie

Viraj Madappa

Kevin Yuan

Oliver Fisher

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Andy Ogletree