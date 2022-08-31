search
LIV Boston: How and where to watch on TV

Golf News

LIV Boston: How and where to watch on TV

By bunkered.co.uk29 August, 2022
This weekend the LIV Golf Invitational Series returns at The International in Boston after a mid-season break.

It’s likely to be a big week for the breakaway tour too, with several high-profile signings set to be confirmed. Open champion Cam Smith is expected to be the headline act in that group.

It means the 48-man field at The International could look quite different to those which have gone before as other players make way for the new faces.

Another huge purse is up for grabs as well, with the winner of the individual competition trousering $4 million. Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Henrik Stenson have won the three events so far.

As with the previous LIV events in St Albans, Portland and Bedminster, there is no TV deal in place for this week, meaning it isn’t being shown by conventional broadcasters.

However, it is still available to watch for free. Timings are yet to be confirmed by LIV chiefs, but the three-day contest is being streamed on the league’s website, YouTube channel and social media accounts.

In the UK, viewers can also watch via DAZN. A month’s subscription costs £7.99, and the app can be downloaded on your computer, phone, Smart TV or FireStick.

