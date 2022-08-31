Eddie Pepperell takes fresh swipe at Lee Westwood

Safe to say Eddie Pepperell and Lee Westwood won’t be on each other’s Christmas card lists this Yuletide.

Westwood has irked Pepperell with some of his behaviour since he jumped ship for LIV Golf earlier this year, who, in turn, has used his social media platform to criticise his fellow Englishman.

The pair got into another back and forth this weekend after Westwood aimed a thinly-veiled dig at the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Replying to a social post which included Jon Rahm’s reaction to being required to now play a minimum of 20 events on the PGA Tour, the former world No.1 wrote: “I’m sure this will be covered in the ‘strategic alliance’ Jon.”

This is a reference to the much-maligned partnership between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. Many observers are of the opinion that the alliance has benefited the PGA Tour to the detriment of the DP World Tour.

In response to Westwood’s tweet, Pepperell hit back: “Hard to know what to make of you these days Lee. You’ve taken the money moving to LIV (which is fine), but surely keeping quiet would be a better, classier way to go about things at this point? Just a thought.”



Westwood replied: “Are you saying I’m not allowed to express my opinion on Twitter? I thought that was what social media was made for?”

Pepperell wasn’t done.

“Suppose I was just suggesting you read the room,” he responded. “You’ve done well out of this, and moving forward quietly might be best. We know you think Keith fucked up and that the DP Tour is in the bin.. but yeah, take your cake and enjoy it in the corner.”

Final word to Westwood.

“We’ll always disagree on this,” he wrote. “I’ve watched the DPWT and Aus tour + others be bullied by the PGA tour for the last 25 years and don’t think we should roll over to them & you think we should be a feeder tour and lose all our best players to them. Thus becoming the 5th best tour.”

And round and round we go...