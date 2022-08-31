BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field

A host of LIV Golf rebels are set to play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

No less than 18 players who have defected to the Saudi-funded breakaway tour will play in the DP World Tour’s flagship event, which begins in less than two weeks’ time.

According to the entry list published on the tour’s website, Ryder Cup legends Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among those scheduled to take part.

Martin Kaymer, Patrick Reed and Graeme McDowell are also among their number.

Reed, along with Kevin Na, Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak, are permitted to play as they remain ranked among the world’s top 60. The other LIV players in the field are all members of the DP World Tour.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the European circuit has not suspended members for taking part in the breakaway league.

However, they were handed £100,000 fines and initially barred from competing in the three events it co-sanctions with the PGA Tour.

But ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open in July, four players – including Poulter – won a temporary reprieve in court allowing them to play.

Their participation at Wentworth could put them on a collision course with PGA Tour loyalists. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick, who are also in the field, have been openly critical of the breakaway tour.

LIV golfers in the field for BMW PGA Championship

Abraham Ancer

Kevin Na

Jason Kokrak

Talor Gooch

Patrick Reed

Lee Westwood

Martin Kaymer

Sergio Garcia

Bernd Wiesberger

Sam Horsfield

Richard Bland

Graeme McDowell

Justin Harding

Branden Grace

Ian Poulter

Laurie Canter

Adrian Otaegui

Wade Ormsby