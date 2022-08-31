search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News2022 Tour Championship: FedEx Cup full prize money & payout

Golf News

2022 Tour Championship: FedEx Cup full prize money & payout

By bunkered.co.uk28 August, 2022
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Tour Championship Rory McIlroy Prize money Tour News
Rory Mc Ilroy Fed Ex Cup 2022

Rory McIlroy held off world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake.

In doing so, the Northern Irishman became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times and, with it, cashed a cheque for $18million.

The victory was particularly significant in view of the PGA Tour’s ongoing battle with LIV Golf and McIlroy’s own ‘senior’ role in defending the tour against the Saudi-funded upstart.

• Pepperell takes fresh swipe at Westwood

• 18 LIV Golf stars in field for BMW PGA

“I believe in the game of golf,” said the 33-year-old following his win. “I believe in this tour. I believe in the players on this tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none, and I’ve played all over the world. This is an incredibly proud moment for me, but it should also be for the PGA Tour.”

The Tour Championship brought an end to the 2021/22 PGA Tour season and saw a whopping $75million dished out amongst the 30 players who qualified for the finale in Atlanta.

Here’s how that dough was divided…

2022 Tour Championship full prize money & payout

1. Rory McIlroy - $18,000,000

T2. Sungjae Im - $5,750,000

T2. Scottie Scheffler - $5,750,000

4. Xander Schauffele - $4,000,000

T5. Max Homa - $2,750,000

T5 Justin Thomas - $2,750,000

T7. Sepp Straka - $1,750,000

T7. Patrick Cantlay - $1,750,000

9. Tony Finau - $1,250,000

10. Tom Hoge - $1,000,000

T11. Joaquin Niemann - $925,000

T11. Hideki Matsuyama - $925,000

T13. Jordan Spieth - $825,000

T13. Aaron Wise - $825,000

• "Hypocrites": Westwood slams PGA Tour players

• Lawyer subpoenas Woods, McIlroy and Monahan

T15. Viktor Hovland - $715,000

T15. Matt Fitzpatrick - $715,000

T15. JT Poston - $715,000

T15. Jon Rahm - $715,000

19. Cameron Young - $660,000

20. Cam Smith - $640,000

T21. Brian Harman - $620,000

T21. Billy Horschel - $620,000

T21. Collin Morikawa - $620,000

24. Sam Burns - $565,000

25. Adam Scott - $550,000

26. Corey Conners - $540,000

27. KH Lee - $530,000

28. Sahith Theegala - $520,000

29. Scott Stallings - $510,000

30. Will Zalatoris - $500,000

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Prize money

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch
6 stars get PGA Tour reprieve after LIV defections
DP World Tour stars rubbish Paul McGinley LIV claims
Whistling Straits owner Herb Kohler dies aged 83
Phil Mickelson takes fresh swipe at PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow