2022 Tour Championship: FedEx Cup full prize money & payout

Rory McIlroy held off world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake.

In doing so, the Northern Irishman became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times and, with it, cashed a cheque for $18million.

The victory was particularly significant in view of the PGA Tour’s ongoing battle with LIV Golf and McIlroy’s own ‘senior’ role in defending the tour against the Saudi-funded upstart.

“I believe in the game of golf,” said the 33-year-old following his win. “I believe in this tour. I believe in the players on this tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none, and I’ve played all over the world. This is an incredibly proud moment for me, but it should also be for the PGA Tour.”

The Tour Championship brought an end to the 2021/22 PGA Tour season and saw a whopping $75million dished out amongst the 30 players who qualified for the finale in Atlanta.

Here’s how that dough was divided…



2022 Tour Championship full prize money & payout

1. Rory McIlroy - $18,000,000

T2. Sungjae Im - $5,750,000

T2. Scottie Scheffler - $5,750,000

4. Xander Schauffele - $4,000,000

T5. Max Homa - $2,750,000

T5 Justin Thomas - $2,750,000

T7. Sepp Straka - $1,750,000

T7. Patrick Cantlay - $1,750,000

9. Tony Finau - $1,250,000

10. Tom Hoge - $1,000,000

T11. Joaquin Niemann - $925,000

T11. Hideki Matsuyama - $925,000

T13. Jordan Spieth - $825,000

T13. Aaron Wise - $825,000

T15. Viktor Hovland - $715,000

T15. Matt Fitzpatrick - $715,000

T15. JT Poston - $715,000

T15. Jon Rahm - $715,000

19. Cameron Young - $660,000

20. Cam Smith - $640,000

T21. Brian Harman - $620,000

T21. Billy Horschel - $620,000

T21. Collin Morikawa - $620,000

24. Sam Burns - $565,000

25. Adam Scott - $550,000

26. Corey Conners - $540,000

27. KH Lee - $530,000

28. Sahith Theegala - $520,000

29. Scott Stallings - $510,000

30. Will Zalatoris - $500,000

