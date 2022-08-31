2022 Tour Championship: FedEx Cup full prize money & payout

Rory McIlroy held off world No.1 Scottie Scheffler to win the 2022 Tour Championship at East Lake.
In doing so, the Northern Irishman became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times and, with it, cashed a cheque for $18million.
The victory was particularly significant in view of the PGA Tour’s ongoing battle with LIV Golf and McIlroy’s own ‘senior’ role in defending the tour against the Saudi-funded upstart.
“I believe in the game of golf,” said the 33-year-old following his win. “I believe in this tour. I believe in the players on this tour. It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none, and I’ve played all over the world. This is an incredibly proud moment for me, but it should also be for the PGA Tour.”
The Tour Championship brought an end to the 2021/22 PGA Tour season and saw a whopping $75million dished out amongst the 30 players who qualified for the finale in Atlanta.
Here’s how that dough was divided…
2022 Tour Championship full prize money & payout
1. Rory McIlroy - $18,000,000
T2. Sungjae Im - $5,750,000
T2. Scottie Scheffler - $5,750,000
4. Xander Schauffele - $4,000,000
T5. Max Homa - $2,750,000
T5 Justin Thomas - $2,750,000
T7. Sepp Straka - $1,750,000
T7. Patrick Cantlay - $1,750,000
9. Tony Finau - $1,250,000
10. Tom Hoge - $1,000,000
T11. Joaquin Niemann - $925,000
T11. Hideki Matsuyama - $925,000
T13. Jordan Spieth - $825,000
T13. Aaron Wise - $825,000
T15. Viktor Hovland - $715,000
T15. Matt Fitzpatrick - $715,000
T15. JT Poston - $715,000
T15. Jon Rahm - $715,000
19. Cameron Young - $660,000
20. Cam Smith - $640,000
T21. Brian Harman - $620,000
T21. Billy Horschel - $620,000
T21. Collin Morikawa - $620,000
24. Sam Burns - $565,000
25. Adam Scott - $550,000
26. Corey Conners - $540,000
27. KH Lee - $530,000
28. Sahith Theegala - $520,000
29. Scott Stallings - $510,000
30. Will Zalatoris - $500,000