Date set for LIV Golf v DP World Tour court battle

LIV Golf players seeking to hold onto their DP World Tour memberships will discover their fate in February.

As first reported by Ewan Murray in the Guardian, the full hearing over whether they can continue to ply their trade on the European circuit permanently will be held in five months’ time.

It opens the door for LIV players to take part in the DP World Tour Championship, should they qualify, as well as the season-opening events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi at the beginning of the year.

With qualification for next year’s Ryder Cup beginning next week, they will also be able to earn points towards a possible place on the team.

DP World Tour chiefs attempted to impose sanctions on those who played in LIV events despite being denied – or without applying for – permission.

They tried to ban them from taking part in tour events and handed down £100,000 fines, which are understood to have been paid by LIV executives on the players’ behalf.

But four players, Ian Poulter, Justin Harding, Branden Grace and Adrian Otaegui, won an interim reprieve in court which allowed them to tee it up at the Genesis Scottish Open last month.

Poulter has since complained about his treatment at the hands of the tour, claiming it withheld footage of his shots at the D+D Real Czech Masters earlier this month.

A total of 18 LIV players are set to play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next week, many due to a loophole which admits the top 60 in the world rankings.