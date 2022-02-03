search
Golf News

Greenkeepers unearth 95-year-old message in a bottle

By Jamie Hall03 February, 2022
Staff working on a Scots golf club have uncovered a message in a bottle buried by their predecessors almost a century ago.

Greenkeepers at the Golf House Club in Elie unearthed a bottle while working on improvements to the fairway bunkers on the ninth hole. 

Upon closer inspection, they found it contained a well-preserved message. 

Written on the back of a packet of Craven cigarettes, the note is dated November 18 1926 – making it more than 95 years old. 

It reads: "We are here today but where we will be when this is found we do not know. Good luck.” 

Message In Bottle

The letter is signed by T. Donaldson, D. King and W. Eason, who the club confirmed worked there at the time. 

Current greens staff at the Fife club now plan to write their own message and bury it in the same spot once the current round of improvement works have been completed. 

“Whilst removing the turf on the bunker faces, our greenkeeping team uncovered a bottle which had clearly been there for some time,” said secretary Gavin Cook.  

“These three names have been confirmed as members of the greens staff at the time. 

“To retain the tradition, I have suggested our existing team write their own note, add it to the bottle and bury it when finishing off the bunker.” 

