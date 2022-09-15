Ian Poulter speaks out on DP World Tour future

Ian Poulter addressed his DP World Tour future – and took a swipe at the circuit's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour.

The Ryder Cup legend was one of several LIV Golf players in the field for last week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

However, with decision due in the coming months over whether the rebels can continue to play on the DP World Tour, Poulter may have played his final round in the circuit’s flagship event.

“Not sure if this was my last ever PGA at Wentworth but if it was at least we signed off with a 67,” he wrote on Instagram.

“To everyone that followed me this week, you guys were absolutely class. I love playing in front of you all and signing for so many kids after every round. Time will tell, I hope it isn’t my last but it won’t be my choice.”



Poulter was part of a group of players who won a temporary reprieve against the DP World Tour in court, allowing them to play and putting fines on hold.

He was among 17 LIV players who began the week in Surrey, and their presence proved controversial.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and Matt Fitzpatrick were all vocal opponents of them being included.

But Poulter feels he has earned the right to continue plying his trade on the European circuit, as well as the Saudi-backed breakaway series.

And he could not resist having a parting shot at the partnership with the PGA Tour.

“I left in 2004 to play full time on the PGA Tour and have played in the states for 19 straight years,” he added.

“Coming back to play in Europe every year to make sure I play my minimum numbers. Long before any strategic alliance was ever in place. It’s only been in place for a year. I don’t see the difference.”