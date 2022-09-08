Shane Lowry rips into LIV Golf rebels

Shane Lowry tore into LIV Golf players, revealing there are “certain hands” he would not shake amid golf’s ongoing civil war.

Tensions are running high at the BMW PGA Championship, with a host of rebels in the field at Wentworth.

Several big-name stars have been vocal in their opposition to the group’s presence in Surrey, with Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Horschel speaking out.

Now Lowry has joined their number, with the 2019 Open champion delivering a withering verdict on some of his colleagues who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.

“There are certain guys I just can't stand them being here to be honest,” he said.

“I don't like it that they are here. I think to be honest, the one thing that has really annoyed me over the last few months is how disruptive they are all trying to be, and then to get here and get world ranking points and do that, I think in a way they are here for that and to be disruptive.

“I don't think they are here for anything else. Obviously they are here for world ranking points somewhat but they are here to be disruptive and I don't like it.

“It's the BMW PGA Championship and BMW have been so good to us over the years and it's all we are standing here talking about and I feel like we should be talking about how great Wentworth is and how big the tournament and how these guys are here and doesn't deserve to be here.”

Despite being “good friends” with some players who have jumped ship, Lowry hinted at a rift between the two factions out on tour.

“Anybody that knows me I don't like confrontation or any of that stuff,” he added.

“I'll say hello and do my thing. That's the way I'll be. Obviously the lads I've known for years and some of them I’ve become quite good friends over the last few years.

“But obviously I haven't seen them in a long time now. I don't hang out with them anymore. Probably won't be going out for dinner because we haven't seen each other. But yeah there are certain lads that I shake hands with and certain hands I wouldn't.”

