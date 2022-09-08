Pros claim PGA Tour bias over Presidents Cup picks

On Tuesday, international team captain Trevor Immelman announced his picks for this month’s Presidents Cup.

K.H. Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sebastian Munoz, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis were the choices made by the 2008 Masters champion.

The six wildcards have been added to the lineup ahead of the showdown at Quail Hollow.

However, not everyone is happy with the selections.

Australian tour pro Scott Hend took to Twitter to question why his compatriot Min Woo Lee and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox had been overlooked.

Lee shot the lowest final round front nine in Masters history earlier this year, while Fox has enjoyed an outstanding season on the DP World Tour.

“I find myself bemused at the continual snubbing of players who aren’t on the PGA Tour not being picked for the Presidents Cup,” he wrote.

“Surely these guys that are strong players and have been looked over are more and good enough for the team. Foxy and Min Woo should be in that team.”

Responding to another user who questioned the selection process, Hend replied: “Trevor is the captain, I guess he and his team do the picks. I have no idea what influence the PGA Tour has on that.

“I’m just pointing out that if you aren’t on that tour your value seems diminished. Shows us all what they think of the DP World Tour talent and OWGR.”

Hend’s comments provoked a strong reaction, with users queuing up to have their say.

One was Spanish star Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, who took aim at the recently-strengthened relationship between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“How is Ryan Fox not on that team?,” he wrote. “Maybe the strategic alliances aren’t as strategic as we thought.”

