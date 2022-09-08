search
HomeGolf NewsKeith Pelley shoots down "feeder tour" claims

Golf News

Keith Pelley shoots down “feeder tour” claims

By Jamie Hall07 September, 2022
Keith Pelley Bmw Pga Championship

DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley took aim at claims the circuit has become a “feeder tour”.

The European Tour Group boss hit back at criticism from some LIV Golf players, who have blasted the “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour.

One of the claims levelled at Pelley – by Lee Westwood, among others - is that the DP World Tour is now a pathway to the PGA Tour. But the CEO doesn’t see it that way.

“Some of these players have said we’re a feeder tour, and even made a suggestion that we are headed towards being the fifth tour in the world,” Pelley told reporters at the BMW PGA Championship.

• Pros claim PGA Tour bias over Presidents Cup

• Talor Gooch claps back at Billy Horschel

“A feeder tour is a tour that exists purely to allow players to get to the next level.

“The Challenge Tour is a feeder tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is a feeder tour.

“Is this week a tournament that is on a feeder tour? A tournament that has sold-out crowds, television coverage around the world in 150 countries, five of the top 15 players in the world?”

Amid what Pelley described as the “most divisive period” he has ever encountered working in sport, he insisted the DP World Tour remains No.2 in the world despite the threat posed by LIV Golf.

He also announced changes to the schedule, which will fewer events take place from 2024 but with bigger prize funds available.

• Billy Horschel calls out LIV Golf rebels

• Rahm rages as friend misses Wentworth spot

And Pelley also took aim at the “LIV propaganda machine” he claimed was “churning out misinformation”.

“As I said to our partners and sponsors on a Zoom call last week, it is easy to get dragged down by the LIV propaganda machine, churning out negative news stories and misinformation about the poor state of the traditional golfing world, including our tour,” he added.

“It's just not right.”

