search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSeve Ballesteros' son hits out at DP World Tour

Golf News

Seve Ballesteros' son hits out at DP World Tour

By Michael McEwan07 September, 2022
Seve Ballesteros DP World Tour European Tour Javier Ballesteros seve trophy Hero Cup
Seve Trophy

One of the late Seve Ballesteros’ children has hit out at the DP World Tour following the circuit’s decision to bring back the Seve Trophy minus the golf legend’s name.

Javier Ballesteros, himself a professional golfer, took to Twitter to release a statement about the Hero Cup, announced by the tour yesterday.

The event, set to take place in Abu Dhabi in January, will see the best golfers from Great Britain & Ireland take on their continental European counterparts in a matchplay contest, designed to serve as a warm-up for next September’s Ryder Cup.

• Padraig Harrington wades into LIV Golf row

• Keith Pelley shoots down "feeder tour" claims

This mimics the format of the Seve Trophy – named after five-time major champ and European Tour stalwart Ballesteros – which was staged between 2000 and 2013.

Many observers wondered why the DP World Tour had chosen not to include the Spaniard’s name in the event’s revival.

Now, Seve’s son has provided the answer – and it doesn’t reflect well on the embattled circuit.

In a statement, Javier wrote: “Last October, an ET player came to me to say that European Tour was thinking about bringing Seve Trophy back (I was very happy to hear this).

“I heard nothing more about it until only one day before the announcement was made, when ET contacted me to let me know there was a ‘new’ match play event – being an exact copy of The Seve Trophy – and wanted my Dad ‘to be involved in some way’.

• Pros claim PGA Tour bias over Presidents Cup

• Talor Gooch claps back at Billy Horschel

“We obviously said NO. We don’t want anything out of this, but only The Seve Trophy back, not a copy of it.

“We believe our Dad deserves something better from The European Tour, given the unconditional support he always gave to The European Tour and the legacy he left behind.”

This is yet more bad PR for the tour, which is currently preparing for a legal battle against some of its own members over the LIV Golf Series.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Seve Ballesteros

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Javier Ballesteros

Related Articles - seve trophy

Related Articles - Hero Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

DP World Tour issues BMW PGA Championship update
BMW PGA Championship: Play suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II: Golf pays tribute to late monarch
Ryder Cup stars issue rallying call ahead of PGA Cup
WATCH: Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Wentworth

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
Start the golf ball on your intended target line
Watch
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
See all videos right arrow