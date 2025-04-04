Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Irishman has had an incredible career, but who is Shane Lowry’s wife?

From winning The Open in 2019 and competing for Europe in the Ryder Cup, Lowry is one of Europe’s most decorated players.

Since turning pro in 2009, he has worked his way to the top with a helping hand from caddie Darren Reynolds and coach Neil Manchip.

But there has always been another figure nearby throughout his time in the professional ranks.

Shane Lowry’s wife is Wendy Honner. Here’s a little bit about her…

• Who is Shane Lowry’s wife?

• Who is Shane Lowry’s coach?

Who is Shane Lowry’s wife Wendy Honner?

Shane Lowry first met his wife Wendy Honner on what he described as a “random night out” back in 2012.

And Honner has been with Lowry almost ever since, with Lowry popping the question on a beach in Dubai in 2014.

Two years later, the couple got married in New York, the city where they had previously enjoyed a romantic holiday.

It wasn’t a big wedding, with Lowry revealing to the Irish Independent that the guest list was hard to manage. The couple preferred a more intimate ceremony.

“The guest list [was spiralling] and I get stressed very easily, so we decided the big white wedding at home was not what we wanted,” he said.

“Anyone who knows Wendy knows that she doesn’t like the limelight or anything like that… It was really all very chilled.”

Wendy has worked as a nurse whilst being a contest support for Lowry through the ups-and-downs during his time on tour.

• Who is Zach Johnson’s wife?

• Who is Jon Rahm’s wife?

The couple split their time between Clara, Shane Lowry’s home town in County Offaly and Florida. They have two daughters together, named Iris and Ivy.

The eldest, Iris, was born in 2017 and was present as Lowry won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2019.

“I’ll be honest, as soon as we had Iris, that’s what I’d dreamed about,” Lowry said afterwards.

“To have both Wendy and Iris in Abu Dhabi as I won was just dream stuff, something I wouldn’t really let myself think about until it actually happened because you’d only get emotional thinking about it.”

Meanwhile, his wife and daughter saw Lowry win The Open at Royal Portrush later that year. The couple’s youngest daughter, Ivy, was born in September 2021.

Lowry went on to win the BMW PGA Championship in 2022 and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event with Rory McIlroy in 2024.

Lowry’s victory with McIlroy is the subject of an episode in Season 3 of Netflix’s Full Swing docuseries.