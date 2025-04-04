Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Open champion has a long-standing assistant by his side, so who is Shane Lowry’s coach?

Shane Lowry has stood by his current coach for a while, and that man is Neil Manchip.

Born in Edinburgh, Manchip is the High-Performance Director at Golf Ireland and has had plenty of success in that role, as well as with Shane Lowry.

Clearly comfortable, the pair have formed a strong relationship leading to multiple titles on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

Neil Nanchip has worked with Shane Lowry throughout his entire career, with Manchip even taking a shot at caddying for the popular Irishman.

Despite having a poorer season by his standards in 2023, Lowry was still selected to represent Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

It was the second time the pair have worked together for the biennial clash.

The pair joined forces during Lowry’s amateur years, and Manchip has understood how to get the best out of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship winner.

Lowry said: “We put everything out on the table, and we talk about everything, scenarios, what could happen.

“And I think when I’m very open with him about how I’m feeling, that’s when I can get the best out of myself, and I think that’s what he does, he gets the best out of me that way by making me talk about how I’m feeling.”

Manchip can count on his own experiences as a top player throughout his playing days before turning to coaching.

He won the 1999 Irish PGA Championship, finishing three strokes ahead of Darren Clarke.

Growing up, Manchip played football but turned to golf by joining Turnhouse Golf Club in his early teens.

In 2005, he joined the Golfing Union of Ireland as national team head coach, and that is when he first struck a friendship with Lowry.

Since then, the Offaly-born golfer has competed in major championships for over ten years, while being a member of Ryder Cup and Hero Cup teams.

And despite his star pupil not having his best golf in 2023, Manchip insists Lowry’s best is yet to come.

“I think you’re always learning as a person, as a golfer, managing your schedule, managing your game, everything else that’s going on in your life,” he said in March. “So yeah, the best is yet to come.”

Meanwhile, Lowry has a man named Robbie Cannon as part of his team. He is a strength and conditioning coach.