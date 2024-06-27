Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Wyndham Clark has emerged as a huge name in the United States – but who is the former US Open champion’s girlfriend?

Wyndham Clark won his first PGA Tour event in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow to make his big breakthrough on the US circuit.

But the American truly announced himself on the world stage when he held off a challenge from Rory McIlroy to win his maiden major crown at the US Open just six weeks later.

That helped Clark secure his place in the US Ryder Cup team, making his debut in the biennial event against Europe at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in 2023.

The man from Denver played sublime golf to win his national championship at the opulent Los Angeles Golf Club.

Who is Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend?

It is believed that Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend is Alicia Bogdanski. Clark’s girlfriend Bogdnaski has been spotted in attendance at golf tournaments, including his win at the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He had been dating Julia Kemmling, a former student at Quinnipiac University, who later became a Women’s Golf Assistant Coach there.

However, in more recent times, he has been seen at tournaments with Alicia Bogdanski, including his Major victory at Los Angeles Country Club and win at the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Golf Digest have reported that Wyndham Clark met his girlfriend Alicia Bogdanski through mutual friends.

Bogdanksi has a degree in pyschology from Arizona State University and uses her knowledge on the subject to help Clark with his mindset at tournaments. “If I see him overthinking something, I try to pull him back down, get him grounded and make him see things in perspective,” she said.

