He’s one of the best English golfers of his generation, but who is Tyrrell Hatton’s coach?

According to his own website, Hatton’s coach is his father Jeff.

The father-son duo are regulars in the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am towards the end of the golf season.

And it comes after years of work together, with Hatton’s father the man behind his swing. During his teenage years, Jeff taught him the game and has remained the go-to man in camp.

Tyrrell Hatton’s coach Jeff Hatton

Hatton’s coach and father Jeff only took up professional coaching during the early days of his son’s golfing journey.

“He started swinging a club at the age of 13 months,” Jeff explains on his website, where he advertises golf lessons for enthusiastic clients of varying abilities.

“When he was just three he started playing the Par-3 course at Wycombe Heights and soon began to flourish. I have coached him from the beginning, professionally from the age of 12 and still do to this day.

“Tyrrell turned Pro in 2011. The coaching has been replaced with swing maintenance, the swing was built in his teens, now we only try to maintain it. We do tinker with equipment generally only once a year.”

As he explains in an interview with the Telegraph, Jeff was an adept single-figure golfer when he realised just how much Tyrrell had in the game.

“Tyrrell got me into coaching, no doubt about it,” he said. “I discovered a love of teaching through him. He’s my son but I owe a lot to him. His talent and drive have taken us a long way.”

“I was off single figures, going to the range once a week and playing in the monthly medal – I wasn’t bad. But I started to notice I enjoyed the whole amateur coaching thing with Tyrrell more than I enjoyed playing myself.

“That’s probably because Tyrrell beat me off gross when he was six. It wasn’t even a pitch-and-putt, course either. It was a nine-holer with par-fours.

“He has always had a short game you could sell for millions. So he was tiny and couldn’t reach the greens, but no worries, he would just chip in. He has had a scratch short game since he was six.”

Now, Jeff works as a professional coach for amateur clients whilst supporting his son Tyrrell out on tour.

The Buckinghamshire-born golfer signed with LIV Golf before the 2024 season began alongside his European Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm. It was reported the deal is worth up to $50 million.

Since then, he has won one individual LIV title, coming Nashville in 2024, before clinching the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic crowns when back on the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, Hatton also reports back to another key figure behind the scenes. That is his trainer, Matt Roberts.