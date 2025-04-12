Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Englishman has a close friend on the bag, so who is Tyrrell Hatton’s caddie?

Tyrrell Hatton’s current caddie is Hugo Dobson, who took the place of Mick Donaghy, an experienced caddie who has been on the circuit for three decades.

Hatton’s former looper, Donaghy, was not involved at the 2024 Masters, as he suffered a fall after the second round of LIV Golf Miami.

So, his childhood friend Dobson took over at Augusta National again – after first doing so in 2019. The pair combined for a top-ten finish and have worked together since.

Who is Tyrrell Hatton’s caddie Hugo Dobson?

Tyrrell Hatton and his caddie Hugo Dobson’s relationship stretches all the way back to their early days as junior golfers.

They have known each other for years, growing up together and trying to turn pro at the same time.

“Hugo has known me since we were 14,” Hatton told bunkered in 2024.

“We’ve grown up through our last years of junior golf together. First few years of men’s golf then turning pro at a similar time. He knows what I’m like on and off the golf course.

“Since he came in last second at the Masters and started caddying we’ve done really well together. It’s been fun having one of your best mates on the bag and travelling around the world.”

Asked what Dobson does when he gets angry on the course, Hatton joked: “I’m sure he just turns deaf for a minute or two. He’s known me for a long time. He knows when to stay away from me or act like he can’t hear anything!”

It’s clearly been a good move for Hatton, too, as the pair enjoyed immediate success after joining forces. Hatton secured his first LIV title in June 2024, winning the event in Nashville.

And he made history in October, winning the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for a third time. Of course, Dobson was on the bag for the event in Scotland.

While Dobson is number one now, Hatton has worked with several other caddies throughout his career as he chases an elusive first major championship.

Those include Mark Crane and Johnathan Bell, as well as Hatton’s manager Danny Wardrop getting a call up for the gig at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Before Dobson, he teamed up with Donaghy and formed one of the most reliable partnerships on tour.

Donaghy is a hugely respected looper who almost won the Open Championship in 1994, when working with Jesper Parnevik.