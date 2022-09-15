search
Golf News

WATCH: Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Wentworth

By Jamie Hall08 September, 2022
Ian Poulter’s presence at the BMW PGA Championship clearly wasn’t to every fan’s liking.

The Ryder Cup legend, now a divisive figure on the DP World Tour thanks to his move to LIV Golf, received what can be best described as a mixed reaction on the first tee at Wentworth.

As his name was announced ahead of his opening tee shot, there were clear boos from some in the galleries, although there were also some fans clearly in support.

• Cam Smith loses huge perk after LIV move

• Shane Lowry rips into LIV Golf rebels

It isn’t the first time Poulter has received a somewhat hostile response since making the move to LIV.

At the 150th Open in July, he was greeted by clear boos, although he later claimed he “didn’t hear” the hecklers.

Several players, including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry, have stated their displeasure with the rebels’ inclusion in the field in Surrey.

On Wednesday, McIlroy admitted his relationship with players such as Poulter has suffered as a result of his vehement opposition to the breakaway tour.

• Seve Ballesteros' son hits out at DP World Tour

• Padraig Harrington wades into LIV Golf row

Restrictions have been imposed on LIV players at Wentworth, including a ban from Wednesday’s pro-am. They have also been omitted from featured group coverage on TV, and have been told not to wear LIV-branded clothing.

That prompted former world No.1 Martin Kaymer to withdraw, claiming he was “not welcome”.

