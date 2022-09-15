Cam Smith loses huge perk after LIV Golf switch

As soon as Cam Smith’s move to LIV Golf was confirmed, he was banned by the PGA Tour – and it’s not the only punishment handed down to the reigning Open champion.

Smith won the PLAYERS Championship last year, and one of the perks is a personal parking space at TPC Sawgrass for the next 12 months.

Golfweek writer Adam Schupak photographed the space last week just after the Aussie’s move to the breakaway tour was confirmed.

At that point, it still featured a sign complete with Smith’s name.

However, seven days later it has been replaced by one emblazoned with “Tour players only”.

As one of my FB friends noted, how soon until this sign is removed @TPCSawgrass? I think I will park there Thursday and check. pic.twitter.com/fOoyRInW17 — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) August 30, 2022

As he lives locally to Sawgrass, Smith used the course regularly to practice. However, he has lost those privileges too.

“If they go to LIV they don’t have any of their tour privileges at TPC properties,” TPC Sawgrass general manager Derek Sprague said.

His parking space is not the only trace of Smith removed from the property over the last week, either.

A replica of the bag he used for his win earlier this year has also vanished, along with pictures of his victory.

Smith was one of six new signings announced by LIV last week and is the highest-ranked player to switch so far.

