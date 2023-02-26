search
Golf News

Golf News

Jon Rahm’s start to the season in stats

By Lewis Fraser24 February, 2023
Jon Rahm PGA Tour OWGR Callaway
Jon Rahm Stats

Jon Rahm is world No.1, and for good reason.

If 2023 was to end tomorrow, we would look back and think Jon Rahm had a great year. However, with all four majors still to play, Rahm's form could see him turn 2023 into an all-time great season.

The Spaniard has clocked three PGA Tour wins in 2023 already, most recently at the Genesis Invitational where he fended off Max Homa to lift the trophy.

• What's in Jon Rahm's bag?

The 28-year-old hasn't been far from the top of the leader board this year, and for those of you who like a stat, his season so far makes for pretty impressive reading.

Jon Rahm stats after the Genesis Invitational

Greens in regulation: First (76%)

Strokes Gained: Total: First (2.941 average)

Eagles per hole: First (48)

Birdie or better: First (33.1%)

Scoring average: First (68.3)

Driving distance: Sixth (316 yards)

Rahm can put some of his success down to a new addition in his bag, the Callaway Paradym driver. On sale today, Rahm has the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5˚, Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft) in the bag.

