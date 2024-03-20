Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

LIV Golf’s third trip to the UK will be at a newly titled event.

Debuting as LIV Golf Invitational London in 2022, it became LIV Golf London in 2023, with both editions held at the Centurion Club.

Charl Schwartzel lifted the individual title at LIV Golf’s inaugural event in the English capital, while Cameron Smith triumphed last year.

Not only will this year’s tournament be contested at a different venue, but it will have a new name and, subsequently, presenting partner.

From July 26-28, LIV Golf will make its final stop outside of the US for the 2024 season at JCB Golf & Country Club in Staffordshire.

And it’s the firm behind the course construction has now partnered with LIV Golf.

After agreeing a multi-year partnership with one of the world’s largest privately-owned construction and agricultural equipment manufacturers, the event will be named LIV Golf UK by JCB.

As the Greg Norman-fronted league gears up for its return to the United Kingdom, the event will be one of the first professional tournaments to be played at JCB Golf & Country Club.

It will mark Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm’s first appearances with LIV Golf in the UK.

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said: “We are now only four months away from what promises to be a spectacular event.

“We are absolutely delighted to be collaborating with LIV Golf as both partner and sole host of a UK tournament in 2024 at the JCB Golf & Country Club.”

“Our newest tournament partnership exemplifies LIV Golf and JCB’s commitment to innovation and collaboration,” said Monica Fee, LIV Golf Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships.

“We’re proud to have one of the UK’s most impressive family-owned businesses on board to further elevate this highly anticipated event and continue the global impact LIV Golf is having on a new generation of fans around the world.”

JCB’s equipment was instrumental in building the 7308-yard par 72 course.

Officially opening in 2019, the course was designed by Robin Hiseman and is built on a 240-acre site adjacent to the JCB World Headquarters.

JCB’s machinery will be featured around the grounds, while special activations in the fan village are to be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Hospitality tickets go on sale exclusively for LIV X members this Friday, March 22 ahead of the public on-sale on Monday, March 25.