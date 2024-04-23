Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

She is one of the best golfers of her generation – but who is LPGA star Lydia Ko’s husband?

The former world No.1 is a serial winner on the LPGA Tour and is also a multiple major champion.

Lydia Ko’s husband is Jun Chung, the son of Hyundai Card vice-chairman and CEO Ted Chung.

Jun Chung studied at college in the United States, graduating from the Claremont McKenna College in California with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He is now believed to work in finance at Hyundai.

The couple are understood to have started dating back in 2021.

Lydia Ko confirmed her engagement to Jun Chung in the summer of 2022 and the pair got married at the end of that year.

The wedding took place on December 30, 2022 at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. Ko shared several images of the ceremony on Instagram, which was attended by a number of fellow top LPGA players.

Ko said that “I think he motivates and inspires me to become a better person and a better player,” praising her husband after the winning the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2022.

That was the first time Jun Chung had seen Ko win in person, and the New Zealander has now notched 20 wins on the LPGA Tour.

Lydia Ko has long flirted with the idea of retirement, but remains one of the biggest stars in the women’s game.

Ben Parsons joined bunkered as a Content Producer in 2023 and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.