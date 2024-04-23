Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
She is one of the best golfers of her generation – but who is LPGA star Lydia Ko’s husband?
The former world No.1 is a serial winner on the LPGA Tour and is also a multiple major champion.
Lydia Ko’s husband is Jun Chung, the son of Hyundai Card vice-chairman and CEO Ted Chung.
Jun Chung studied at college in the United States, graduating from the Claremont McKenna College in California with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He is now believed to work in finance at Hyundai.
• Who is Nelly Korda’s boyfriend?
The couple are understood to have started dating back in 2021.
Lydia Ko confirmed her engagement to Jun Chung in the summer of 2022 and the pair got married at the end of that year.
The wedding took place on December 30, 2022 at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. Ko shared several images of the ceremony on Instagram, which was attended by a number of fellow top LPGA players.
Ko said that “I think he motivates and inspires me to become a better person and a better player,” praising her husband after the winning the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2022.
That was the first time Jun Chung had seen Ko win in person, and the New Zealander has now notched 20 wins on the LPGA Tour.
Lydia Ko has long flirted with the idea of retirement, but remains one of the biggest stars in the women’s game.
ALL ABOUT THE MASTERS
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses