PGA Championship 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s almost time for the second major of the year – the 2022 PGA Championship.

Last year’s tournament was one of the most memorable for many years, as Phil Mickelson broke records to become the oldest major winner in history.

This time round, it is back at Southern Hills in Oklahoma for the first time in 15 years – and it’s shaping up to be another sensational week of golf on Gil Hanse’s newly-redesigned course.

Will Mickelson return from his self-imposed break? Will Scottie Scheffler continue his incredible run and add to his Masters win? Or will an outsider spring a surprise?

Amid a backdrop of huge storylines, here’s everything you need to know about the event.

PGA Championship details

Course: Southern Hills, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Course details: Par 71, 7,481 yards

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson

Purse: $12,000,000

Winner’s share: $2,160,000

PGA Championship betting odds

Here’s how the favourites stack up at the moment...

Jon Rahm 11/1

Scottie Scheffler 11/1

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Collin Morikawa 14/1

Dustin Johnson 16/1

Cam Smith 18/1

Viktor Hovland 18/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Patrick Cantlay 20/1

The bunkered Bet

Corey Conners (55/1): The Canadian hasn’t missed a cut in three months and showed his major credentials with a third consecutive top 10 at the Masters.

Odds correct at the time of publication. Always gamble responsibly.

PGA Championship 2022: How to watch

Sky Sports has the rights to show the event in the UK. Coverage begins at 1pm on Thursday and Friday and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

