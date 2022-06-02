Porsche European Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Germany is the destination for the DP World Tour this week, as the players head to Hamburg for the Porsche European Open.

It’s a strong field this week, and with European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson teeing it up, players will be hoping to impress.

Last week’s winner, Victor Perez, who is based in Dundee, is set to play, as well as Scotland’s top ranked male player, Robert MacIntyre. MacIntyre will lead a strong Scottish challenge, that includes recent winner Ewen Ferguson.

The players will be tasked with overcoming Green Eagles Golf Course, which is nicknamed the Green Monster by locals, thanks to its length. However, whenthe event was first played back in 1978, it was played around England, Scotland, and the K Club in Ireland. Between 2010 and 2014 the European Open wasn't contested, but returned in 2015 to Germany, where it has been played since.

Last year, it was Englishman Marcus Armitage who triumphed, in a 54-hole event, due to restrictions at the time. This year, the tournament is back to four full rounds for the first time since 2019.

With that being said, let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the event getting underway on Thursday...

Porsche European Open details

Course: Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg

Course stats: Par 72, 7,603 yards

Date: 2-5 Jun 2022

Purse: EUR 1,750,000

Defending champion: Marcus Armitage

Porsche European Open betting tips

Here are some of the names to look out for this week:

Tommy Fleetwood 12/1

Adrian Meronk 22/1

Jordan Smith 25/1

Rasmus Højgaard 25/1

Robert MacIntyre 25/1

Pablo Larrazabal 28/1

Matt Wallace 35/1

Victor Perez 40/1

Thomas Detry 45/1

Adrian Otaegui

The bunkered Bet:

Adrian Meronk: Last week, Meronk made history by becoming the first player from Poland to secure a spot in the Open Championship. That was thanks to his fourth top ten in five events, a blistering run of form that he’ll hope to continue.



All odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change. Please always gamble responsibly.



All smiles in 🇳🇱 for the #dutchopen this week. 9th place finish after a tough four days in the wind. @BernardusGolf was an absolute treat again 👏🏼



All 👀 now onto Hamburg for the #porscheeuropeanopenpic.twitter.com/SbwvI102Xz — RICHARD MANSELL (@richardmansel14) May 29, 2022

Porsche European Open: How can I watch it on TV?

The tournament gets underway on Thursday, and Sky Sports Golf will have coverage until close of play on Sunday. All four days, their coverage starts at 12 noon.

