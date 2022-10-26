Portugal Masters 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It’s the business end of the season on the DP World Tour, with just three events until the season concludes.

This week, it’s a trip to Portugal and the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course for the Portugal Masters. That’s before the players take a week off, before heading to South Africa, and finally Dubai.

It’s all eyes on the Race to Dubai standings, with Rory McIlroy’s lead looking tough to overcome. That being said, there will be plenty players at the other end of the standings looking for a good week in Portugal to secure their playing privileges for next season.

Last year, Thomas Pieters was victorious, on a golf course where birdies and eagles are the name of the game. Last year, the Belgian made it to 19-under-par, at a course where power is a valuable asset to have.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the week getting underway...

Portugal Masters details

Course: Dom Pedro Victoria, Vilamoura

Course Stats: 7,191 yards, par 71

Defending Champion: Thomas Pieters

Purse: $2,000,000

Portugal Masters betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy this week...

Robert MacIntyre 14/1

Jordan Smith 16/1

Victor Perez 18/1

Antoine Rozner 20/1

Yannik Paul 20/1

Eddie Pepperell 22/1

Nicolai Hojgaard 22/1

Matt Wallace 22/1

Andy Sullivan 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Nicolai Højgaard: Big hitters tend to do well around here, and Nicolai is certainly not short off the tee. The Dane has been in strong form recently, but hasn't picked up a win in 2022. This could be his week.

Portugal Masters added to DP World Tour’s 2022 schedule https://t.co/FRH4d8IkQ0 | via @DPWorldTour The #golf tournament was confirmed to take place from October 27-30 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, in #Vilamoura, #Algarve#visitportugalpic.twitter.com/k0iDmHgflY — Visit Portugal (@visitportugal) September 2, 2022

Portugal Masters how to watch

Coverage from Portugal comes from Sky Sports Golf, and will start at 1pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On the final day, things will get underway at 12 noon.

