search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPortugal Masters 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Portugal Masters 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser21 October, 2022
preview Portugal Masters golf on TV Betting Tips Rasmus Højgaard
Portugal Masters Preview

It’s the business end of the season on the DP World Tour, with just three events until the season concludes.

This week, it’s a trip to Portugal and the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course for the Portugal Masters. That’s before the players take a week off, before heading to South Africa, and finally Dubai.

It’s all eyes on the Race to Dubai standings, with Rory McIlroy’s lead looking tough to overcome. That being said, there will be plenty players at the other end of the standings looking for a good week in Portugal to secure their playing privileges for next season.

Last year, Thomas Pieters was victorious, on a golf course where birdies and eagles are the name of the game. Last year, the Belgian made it to 19-under-par, at a course where power is a valuable asset to have.

Let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the week getting underway...

Portugal Masters details

Course: Dom Pedro Victoria, Vilamoura

Course Stats: 7,191 yards, par 71

Defending Champion: Thomas Pieters

Purse: $2,000,000

Portugal Masters betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy this week...

Robert MacIntyre 14/1

Jordan Smith 16/1

Victor Perez 18/1

Antoine Rozner 20/1

Yannik Paul 20/1

Eddie Pepperell 22/1

Nicolai Hojgaard 22/1

Matt Wallace 22/1

Andy Sullivan 25/1

The bunkered Bet

Nicolai Højgaard: Big hitters tend to do well around here, and Nicolai is certainly not short off the tee. The Dane has been in strong form recently, but hasn't picked up a win in 2022. This could be his week.

Portugal Masters how to watch

Coverage from Portugal comes from Sky Sports Golf, and will start at 1pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On the final day, things will get underway at 12 noon.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Portugal Masters

Related Articles - golf on TV

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Rasmus Højgaard

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LPGA Tour rookie claims world No.1 spot
Golfers react to wildlife expert’s anti-golf tweet
"Mess": Lee Westwood confused by Legends Tour offer
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout
LIV Golf Team Championship: Full prize money breakdown

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
See all videos right arrow