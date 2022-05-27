Robert MacIntyre continues major streak at US PGA

Robert MacIntyre continued his remarkable run of making the cut in every major he has played at the PGA Championship.

The Oban man’s round of 71 on day two at Southern Hills took him to one-over and ensured he will be there for the weekend for the ninth time in as many attempts.

Coming into Friday at level par after a solid opening round, things were tough at Southern Hills.

High winds caused havoc, while his driver was unco-operative – but MacIntyre battled through and has built a platform to have a real go over the weekend.

“It's not easy at all," he said.

“It's going to get you if you're not playing your best, and just now I'm not quite on it. But there's a score out there. You're seeing it. There's guys shooting lights out, and I can see it there, I'm just not producing the golf that I want.”

Prior to the tournament the west coast native had suggested he was suited to windy conditions, and that proved to be the case in Oklahoma.

He started his second round with four pars, before a bogey at the fifth was immediately followed by a birdie.

Another dropped shot came on one of the back nine’s devilishly long par-threes.

MacIntyre was less than satisfied with his day’s work – but is delighted to be there for the weekend.

“I dropped a shot on the par-five, and I thought, here we go, it's going to be a fight,” he said.

“But a good bounce-back birdie on the par-three, and yeah, I wasn't hitting it good, so I was just scrambling well. Luckily hit a lot of shots from the middle of trees. Yeah, one-over par is not great but it's not horrific.

“I'm still in there. Do a good job tomorrow and we could be fighting come Sunday.”