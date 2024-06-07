Sign up for our daily newsletter
Robert MacIntyre has made regular changes to his coaching team in recent years – but who his current coach?
The Oban man is a multiple DP World Tour winner and wrapped up a dream 2023 season by securing a PGA Tour card for 2024. He is also now a PGA Tour winner after an epic victory at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2024.
Not to forget he’s also made his Ryder Cup debut, so who is the man behind MacIntyre’s swing?
Robert MacIntyre’s coach is Simon Shanks, who had previous experience working with the Scotsman.
Who is Robert MacIntyre’s coach Simon Shanks?
Simon Shanks is no stranger to working with Robert MacIntyre, given he has had two terms with him in 2023.
The Scot’s game was honed by David Burns for seven years before he switched to ‘Shanksy’.
But on the lead up to the Ryder Cup and trying to secure his PGA Tour card, MacIntyre parted ways with Shanks and went back to Burns.
MacIntyre described his former mentor as being “like a brother”, and Burns was a huge part of his early success as he burst onto the professional scene.
He said: “I’ve not been enjoying my golf. Everyone has probably seen that. I’ve been hard on myself. I’ve not been the Bob of 2019, 2020 and the early part of ‘21.
“I’ve gone away from who I was, and I felt when I was at home, because I wasn’t enjoying it as much on the road, I wasn’t practising as hard.
“Obviously I did great with Shanksy, winning in Italy, but the main reason I am changing coach is the fact I’m closer to home with Davy, I can see him more.”
However, clearly MacIntyre wasn’t sure about axing Shanks, as he made an almost immediate return to his former coach after the 2023 Ryder Cup, despite being stationed further away.
Shanks has over 20 years’ experience working with a variety of players on the DP World Tour, including winners Eddie Pepperell and Jordan Smith.
MacIntyre and Shanks joined forces in the summer of 2022 and the partnership paid dividends almost immediately, with his second tour win arriving at the Italian Open a few weeks later.
The elite coach has built a strong reputation as being one of the best on tour with 20 years of experience.
He works out of his base at Bowood Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort and was named PGA coach of the year in England and Wales (Southwest) 2013, 2017 and 2018.
“We’ve obviously got my swing coach, Simon Shanks, who has done a great job with me,” MacIntyre said, crediting Shanks after his win at the Canadian Open in Ontario.
