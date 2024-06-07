Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them.

Robert MacIntyre has made regular changes to his coaching team in recent years – but who his current coach? The Oban man is a multiple DP World Tour winner and wrapped up a dream 2023 season by securing a PGA Tour card for 2024. He is also now a PGA Tour winner after an epic victory at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2024. Not to forget he’s also made his Ryder Cup debut, so who is the man behind MacIntyre’s swing? Robert MacIntyre’s coach is Simon Shanks, who had previous experience working with the Scotsman. • Who is Rory McIlroy’s caddie? • Who is Robert MacIntyre’s caddie? Who is Robert MacIntyre’s coach Simon Shanks?

Simon Shanks is no stranger to working with Robert MacIntyre, given he has had two terms with him in 2023. The Scot’s game was honed by David Burns for seven years before he switched to ‘Shanksy’. But on the lead up to the Ryder Cup and trying to secure his PGA Tour card, MacIntyre parted ways with Shanks and went back to Burns. MacIntyre described his former mentor as being “like a brother”, and Burns was a huge part of his early success as he burst onto the professional scene. He said: “I’ve not been enjoying my golf. Everyone has probably seen that. I’ve been hard on myself. I’ve not been the Bob of 2019, 2020 and the early part of ‘21. “I’ve gone away from who I was, and I felt when I was at home, because I wasn’t enjoying it as much on the road, I wasn’t practising as hard. “Obviously I did great with Shanksy, winning in Italy, but the main reason I am changing coach is the fact I’m closer to home with Davy, I can see him more.” • Who is Tony Finau’s caddie? • Who is Collin Morikawa’s caddie?