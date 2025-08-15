Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He has risen to the very top of the professional game, so who is Robert MacIntyre’s caddie?

After turning pro in 2017, the Oban native has shot up the world rankings. He ended 2024 well inside the top 20 in the OWGR after a a handful of top finishes, including two wins.

Along the way, MacIntyre has made a winning debut with Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup and become a true fan favourite.

Whilst he struggled to hold down a number one caddie in 2024 after finding the adjustment to life in the States tough, MacIntyre appears to have found his man.

The Scot claimed his maiden title on the PGA Tour at the RBC Canadian Open and looks to have settled on his current caddie.

Who is Robert MacIntyre’s caddie Mike Burrows?

In 2025, MacIntyre is working with Mike Burrows as his full-time caddie.

They joined forces for the first time in late 2023 and got off to a great start, sealing a route to America.

MacIntyre was one of the top ten finishers on the Race to Dubai standings in 2023, to snatch a highly sought after PGA Tour card.

However, Burrows was Danny Willett’s caddie, meaning they linked up as a result of the 2016 Masters champ’s shoulder injury.

Whilst Willett was on the sidelines, Burrows teamed up with MacIntyre. That included at the 2024 PGA Championship, where the Scot finished in a tie for eighth place.

Burrows returned to Willett’s aid when he returned, though, leaving MacIntyre to find a looper. Up stepped his dad, Dougie, to create, arguably, story of the season on the PGA Tour.

At Hamilton Golf & Country Club, the father and son teamed up to claim MacIntyre’s first win in the US – the RBC Canadian Open.

Always a temporary arrangement, Dougie headed back to his greenkeeping duties at Glencruitten GC, although the pair will reunite at the Alfred Dunhill Links.

Now, though, MacIntyre has secured his caddie.

Burrows is highly experienced and caddied for Scott Henry earlier in his career and also had spells with Marcus Armitage, Garrick Porteous and Mike Lorenzo-Vera.

He then teamed up with China’s Haotong Li, the duo winning the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic, before taking on Willett’s bag.

It is understood that the move was made due to Burrows’ experience in America, despite being one of the most respected caddies on the DP World Tour.

Burrows replaced Irish-born Greg Milne, who was the man on MacIntyre’s bag for that famous success in Rome – and despite parting ways, they remain great friends.

“It was just the time was right to change,” he added.

“Not just for me but for Greg. The two of us were, almost getting, I’d say stagnant in what we were doing. We’re good mates, but we almost spent too much time together.

“Greg did his absolute best for me every week and it showed, my results were good. But when things aren’t going well, you have to change something.

“It was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but once Greg and I had parted, my mind was set and I was always getting Mikey.”

Prior to the pair working together, Bob started the season with Fife-born Mike Thompson, who was once with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka when the former world No.1 was playing on the Challenge Tour in 2013.

However, before linking up with MacIntyre, Thomson had found himself without a bag and was working as a delivery driver for his local bakery in Lundin Links, as well as doing caddying shifts at Kingsbarns.