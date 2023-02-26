search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Shock as historic Scottish golf club closes suddenly

Golf News

Shock as historic Scottish golf club closes suddenly

By Michael McEwan20 February, 2023
Maybole Golf Course Golf South Ayrshire golf in ayrshire Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots news
Maybole

Golfers in Ayrshire have reacted with shock and dismay following the sudden closure of Maybole Golf Club.  

The 118-year-old club, which plays out of a nine-hole course located just a short drive from former Open Championship host venue Turnberry, announced the news of its Facebook.

The news comes just days after Scottish Golf announced plans to increase affiliation fees at next month's AGM.

“Sadly, due to lack of support, Maybole Golf Club has folded," read a post from captain Lyn Mansell.

“If anyone would wish to reclaim a trophy donated by a family member over the years, please get in touch with myself or anyone else connected to the club.”

The news of the club folding is bound to cast fresh doubt on the future of the golf course itself.

The Memorial Park course is operated by Golf South Ayrshire.

In February 2020, the Ayrshire Post reported that Maybole was one of several courses facing the threat of closure as a result of South Ayrshire Council cost-cutting measures.

However, it was given a stay of execution after the local authority voted through an ambitious new budget.

One local golfer told the Daily Record: “I loved playing Maybole over the years, specifically because it was a nine-hole course and its configuration suited me better than, say, the more challenging 18 holes at Girvan, Troon or Turnberry.

“But the decision to close the club will no doubt be a blow to the members. I’m sad that all that history will disappear.”

