The crucial part of Rory’s warm-up that you can copy

While it might not have gone Rory McIlroy’s way on Open Sunday, there’s something pretty valuable you can learn from the way he got ready for his round.

On a day where Rory hit all 18 greens in regulation, it certainly wasn’t his ball striking that let him down.

Although you might never hit it quite like him, there’s one thing that he, and many others do, that you can copy.

After going through a lengthy warm-up on St Andrews’ driving range, Rory headed to the chipping green. Once he was finished here, he made his way to the putting green, but not before a quick stop back at the range.

Here, under the watch of his caddie, Harry Diamond and his coach, Michael Bannon, Rory simulated the first tee shot at the Old Course, hitting two mid-irons.

If you tend to suffer from first tee nerves, try this little confidence booster on the range before you start your next round.