Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

You know something’s a big deal when somebody writes a song about it.

Case in point: The Masters.

The first men’s major championship of the season has long been a source of intrigue and fascination among golfers, with its vivid colours, immaculate golf course and quirky traditions.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that one enterprising performer decided to immortalise it in music.

• The Masters: The definitive hole-by-hole guide to Augusta National

• The Masters: 6 traditions that no longer exist

That man was Dave Loggins – cousin of Kenny “Footloose” Loggins – who visited Augusta National Golf Club in 1980.

So inspired was he by the experience that the former insurance salesman returned home and started to investigate the club, its course, its customs and former champions in more detail.

That, in turn, inspired his song ‘Augusta’, which was picked up by CBS and used on its Masters telecast in 1981.

You probably recognise this version…

However, Loggins has performed another version of the song which features vocals.

Check it out…

Here are the lyrics (which, incidentally, were modified in 2001 to include a reference to Tiger Woods)…

Augusta

Well, it’s springtime in the valley on Magnolia Lane
It’s the Augusta National and the master of the game
Who’ll wear that green coat on Sunday afternoon
Who’ll walk that eighteenth fairway singing this tune
Augusta…your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Augusta…it’s you that I love
And it’s you that I’ll miss when I’m gone.
It’s Watson, Byron Nelson, Demaret, Player and Snead 
It’s Amen Corner and it’s Hogan’s perfect swing
It’s Sarazen’s double eagle at the fifteenth in Thirty-Five
And the spirit of a Tiger that keeps it alive
Augusta…your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Augusta…it’s you that I love
And it’s you that I miss when I’m gone.
It’s the legions of Arnie’s army and the Golden Bear’s throngs
And the wooden-shafted legend of Bobby Jones.

topics

The Masters Augusta National Golf Club

ALL ABOUT THE OPEN

8 big names missing from The Open

How do you qualify for the Open Championship?

9 players who (surprisingly) never won the Open 

The best par-3s on the Open rota

How to get tickets to the 2025 Open Championship

Which course has hosted The Open most often?

More Reads

The Masters

Augusta National Golf Club

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses