Tiger Woods has admitted that he is still in talks with USGA chief Seth Waugh over next year’s Ryder Cup captaincy.

The five-time Masters champion teased that the decision could be made soon, insisting he will take part in further discussions next week.

Woods added his focus was on securing a sixth green jacket, after he was forced to withdraw through injury at Augusta National last year.

“We’re still talking about it,” the 48-year-old said, when asked for his current position on the vacant captaincy.

It’s not a decision that will be impacted by how much golf Woods plays, though.

He said: “It’s something Seth [Waugh] and I are going to sit back and discuss after this event.

“I said I’m going to be busy for a few weeks, so let me focus on getting through this week and hopefully getting another [green] jacket. Then we can sit back and talk about it next week.”

In November, Woods argued there was “too much at stake with our tour to think about a Ryder Cup”.

That came as the fifteen-time major champion was brought on to the PGA Tour Policy Board, as he made his return to competitive action at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Just one week before during a PGA Tour Champions press conference, Davis Love III labelled Woods the “next logical choice” to lead Team USA.

Zach Johnson was announced as the 2023 team captain in February 2022. Europe have already confirmed that Luke Donald will lead the away side in New York at Bethpage.

Meanwhile, there could be a new stripe added to the Sun Day Red logo, as Woods asserted he is not at Augusta without a winning chance.

“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more,” he said, smiling. “Do I need to describe that any more than that, or are we good?

“I love competing, and I love that feeling when everything’s on fire with a chance to win and you either you do, or you don’t.”

At 48, Woods would become the oldest player to win the Masters. A made cut would also see Woods move past Fred Couples, recording the most consecutive made cuts; 24.

