Golf News

Topgolf Glasgow opening date REVEALED

By Jamie Hall05 December, 2022
The wait for Scotland’s first Topgolf destination is almost over after it was revealed the complex will open its doors to the public next week.

The golf entertainment venue in Rutherglen will open its doors on Friday December 16 at 10am.

Spanning three floors, Topgolf Glasgow promises to be a “new way of golfing that is inviting, fun and for everyone”.

It features a range of fun, interactive games, with 72 climate-controlled all-weather bays which can accommodate up to six people.

Simon Green, director of operations for Topgolf Glasgow said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the energy of the city in the run-up to opening the doors of our first Scottish venue.

“Our newly recruited Playmakers are busy training and excited to welcome in our first Players ahead of Christmas.

“Those familiar with Topgolf already will recognise many hallmarks of what makes a night out here so special, including the unique games, delicious food, and party atmosphere. With our new technology in place, we really can’t wait to show Scotland what we’re all about and welcome everyone of all ages from across the country to join us.”

Topgolf has venues around the world, including the UK as well as Australia, Germany, Mexico, Thailand and the US.

The Glasgow facility is part of the Clyde Gateway regeneration project and is backed by South Lanarkshire Council and the Scottish Government.

Click here for more info.

