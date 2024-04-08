Sign up for our daily newsletter
Akshay Bhatia claimed the final ticket for The Masters thanks to his play-off win at the Valero Texas Open.
Having held a six-shot lead at one point on Sunday, the $1.6 million winner’s payout looked to be heading home with the American.
But the 22-year-old was forced into a sudden death with Denny McCarthy after he carded eight birdies in his final nine holes at TPC San Antonio.
The late birdie blitz was undone, though, when McCarthy dunked his approach shot on 18 into the water, handing Bhatia his second PGA Tour win and Masters debut.
It will be Bhatia’s second appearance in a major championship when he tees it up at Augusta National on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy tidied up his final preparations for a tilt at the Grand Slam, sneaking into third place with a final round of 66.
The Northern Irishman banked just north of $600,000 for a solid week of golf, with fellow Masters hopefuls Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick logging top-ten finishes.
So, here is the final prize money breakdown for the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Valero Texas Open prize money payout
WINNER: Akshay Bhatia, $1.656 million
2: Denny McCarthy, $1.0028 million
3: Rory McIlroy, $634,800
4: Russell Henley, $450,800
T5: Adam Schenk, $355,350
T5: Brendon Todd, $333,500
T7: Hideki Matsuyama, $289,033.34
T7: Ben Martin, $289,033.34
T7: Tommy Fleetwood, $289,033.34
T10: Mac Meisner, $223,100
T10: Jordan Spieth, $223,100
T10: Matt Fitzpatrick, $223,100
T10: Peter Kuest, $223,100
T14: Adam Scott, $131,601.82
T14: Ludvig Aberg, $131,601.82
T14: Keith Mitchell, $131,601.82
T14: Sam Stevens, $131,601.82
T14: Andrew Putnam, $131,601.82
T14: S.H. Kim, $131,601.82
T14: Rico Hoey, $131,601.82
T14: Chan Kim, $131,601.82
T14: Tyson Alexander, $131,601.82
T14: Alex Noren, $131,601.82
T14: Thorbjorn Olesen, $131,601.82
T25: Justin Lower, $67,735
T25: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $67,735
T25: Max Homa, $67,735
T25: Brian Harman, $67,735
T25: Lucas Glover, $67,735
T25: Mark Hubbard, $67,735
T25: Corey Conners, $67,735
T25: Nick Hardy, $67,735
T33: Alexander Bjork, $49,066.67
T33: Garrick Higgo, $49,066.67
T33: Chez Reavie, 49,066.67
T33: Kevin Chappell, $49,066.67
T33: Austin Eckroat, $49,066.67
T33: Robby Shelton, $49,066.67
T39: Nate Lashley, $37,260
T39: Ben Griffin, $37,260
T39: Stewart Cink, $37,260
T39: Bud Cauley, $37,260
T39: Aaron Baddeley, $37,260
T39: Kevin Yu, $37,260
T45: Davis Thompson, $26,772
T45: Kevin Streelman, $26,772
T45: Victor Perez, $26,772
T45: Ryan Moore, $26,772
T45: Webb Simpson, $26,772
T45: Vincent Norrman, $26,772
T51: C.T. Pan, $21,988
T51: Adam Svensson, $21,988
T51: Joe Highsmith, $21,988
T51: Lanto Griffin, $21,988
T51: Tyler Duncan, $21,988
T51: Martin Laird, $21,988
T51: J.J. Spaun, $21,988
T58: Josh Teater, $20,148
T58: Harry Hall, $20,148
T58: Andrew Novak, $20,148
T58: Bronson Burgoon, $20,148
T58: Parker Coody, $20,148
T58: Aaron Rai, $20,148
T58: Maverick McNealy, $20,148
T58: Carl Yuan, $20,148
T58: David Lipsky, $20,148
T58: Dylan Wu, $20,148
T58: Hayden Springer, $20,148
T69: Charley Hoffman, $18,860
T69: Vince Whaley, $18,860
T69: Matti Schmid, $18,860
T72: Kevin Kisner, $18,400
T72: Brandt Snedeker, $18,400
74: Pierceson Coody, $18,124
T75: Tom Whitney, $17,756
T75: Collin Morikawa, $17,756
T75: Nicolai Hojgaard, $17,756
T78: Ben Kohles, $17,204
T78: Beau Hossler, $17,204
T78: Ryo Hisatsune, $17,204
81: Ben Silverman, $16,836
82: Ryan McCormick, $16,652
