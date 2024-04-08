Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Akshay Bhatia claimed the final ticket for The Masters thanks to his play-off win at the Valero Texas Open.

Having held a six-shot lead at one point on Sunday, the $1.6 million winner’s payout looked to be heading home with the American.

But the 22-year-old was forced into a sudden death with Denny McCarthy after he carded eight birdies in his final nine holes at TPC San Antonio.

The late birdie blitz was undone, though, when McCarthy dunked his approach shot on 18 into the water, handing Bhatia his second PGA Tour win and Masters debut.

It will be Bhatia’s second appearance in a major championship when he tees it up at Augusta National on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy tidied up his final preparations for a tilt at the Grand Slam, sneaking into third place with a final round of 66.

The Northern Irishman banked just north of $600,000 for a solid week of golf, with fellow Masters hopefuls Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick logging top-ten finishes.

So, here is the final prize money breakdown for the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

Valero Texas Open prize money payout

WINNER: Akshay Bhatia, $1.656 million

2: Denny McCarthy, $1.0028 million

3: Rory McIlroy, $634,800

4: Russell Henley, $450,800

T5: Adam Schenk, $355,350

T5: Brendon Todd, $333,500

T7: Hideki Matsuyama, $289,033.34

T7: Ben Martin, $289,033.34

T7: Tommy Fleetwood, $289,033.34

T10: Mac Meisner, $223,100

T10: Jordan Spieth, $223,100

T10: Matt Fitzpatrick, $223,100

T10: Peter Kuest, $223,100

T14: Adam Scott, $131,601.82

T14: Ludvig Aberg, $131,601.82

T14: Keith Mitchell, $131,601.82

T14: Sam Stevens, $131,601.82

T14: Andrew Putnam, $131,601.82

T14: S.H. Kim, $131,601.82

T14: Rico Hoey, $131,601.82

T14: Chan Kim, $131,601.82

T14: Tyson Alexander, $131,601.82

T14: Alex Noren, $131,601.82

T14: Thorbjorn Olesen, $131,601.82

T25: Justin Lower, $67,735

T25: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $67,735

T25: Max Homa, $67,735

T25: Brian Harman, $67,735

T25: Lucas Glover, $67,735

T25: Mark Hubbard, $67,735

T25: Corey Conners, $67,735

T25: Nick Hardy, $67,735

T33: Alexander Bjork, $49,066.67

T33: Garrick Higgo, $49,066.67

T33: Chez Reavie, 49,066.67

T33: Kevin Chappell, $49,066.67

T33: Austin Eckroat, $49,066.67

T33: Robby Shelton, $49,066.67

T39: Nate Lashley, $37,260

T39: Ben Griffin, $37,260

T39: Stewart Cink, $37,260

T39: Bud Cauley, $37,260

T39: Aaron Baddeley, $37,260

T39: Kevin Yu, $37,260

T45: Davis Thompson, $26,772

T45: Kevin Streelman, $26,772

T45: Victor Perez, $26,772

T45: Ryan Moore, $26,772

T45: Webb Simpson, $26,772

T45: Vincent Norrman, $26,772

T51: C.T. Pan, $21,988

T51: Adam Svensson, $21,988

T51: Joe Highsmith, $21,988

T51: Lanto Griffin, $21,988

T51: Tyler Duncan, $21,988

T51: Martin Laird, $21,988

T51: J.J. Spaun, $21,988

T58: Josh Teater, $20,148

T58: Harry Hall, $20,148

T58: Andrew Novak, $20,148

T58: Bronson Burgoon, $20,148

T58: Parker Coody, $20,148

T58: Aaron Rai, $20,148

T58: Maverick McNealy, $20,148

T58: Carl Yuan, $20,148

T58: David Lipsky, $20,148

T58: Dylan Wu, $20,148

T58: Hayden Springer, $20,148

T69: Charley Hoffman, $18,860

T69: Vince Whaley, $18,860

T69: Matti Schmid, $18,860

T72: Kevin Kisner, $18,400

T72: Brandt Snedeker, $18,400

74: Pierceson Coody, $18,124

T75: Tom Whitney, $17,756

T75: Collin Morikawa, $17,756

T75: Nicolai Hojgaard, $17,756

T78: Ben Kohles, $17,204

T78: Beau Hossler, $17,204

T78: Ryo Hisatsune, $17,204

81: Ben Silverman, $16,836

82: Ryan McCormick, $16,652