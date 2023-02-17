Where to buy Rory McIlroy’s long sleeve polo

Rory McIlroy came out on top in the so-called super group in the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

The 33-year-old shot a four-under-par round of 67 to sit three shots off the lead, and ahead of both his playing partners, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

He did all that while wearing a long sleeve polo shirt that didn’t quite upstage some of his playing partner’s antics, but certainly turned some heads.

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees



• Scheffler regains world No.1 spot



The shirt was ideal for the cool conditions the players faced at a breezy Riviera Country Club, and you too can add one to your wardrobe.

One more thing here. Like why doesn’t Nike make this long sleeve polo Rory wore today?? It’s so simple and nice looking. pic.twitter.com/q03seM9Anl — Jake Woolf (@jakewoolf) February 17, 2023

On Nike's website, the Nike dry victory solid long sleeve golf polo shirt, which is available in blue, white and black, is currently available for £44.95.

"When it's just the green between you and par, you want to keep your cool as you go for the win," the description of the product says.

• The cast of Happy Gilmore: where are they now



"That's why our victory polo keeps you covered in breathable, sweat-wicking comfort, so you focus less on feeling the heat and more on your follow-through.

"This one has long sleeves for a hint of warmth when you've got an early morning tee time."