Golf News

Golf News

Scottie Scheffler back to world No.1 with Phoenix win

By Michael McEwan12 February, 2023
Scottie Scheffler PGA Tour wm phoenix open Tour News OWGR world No.1
Scottie Scheffler World No 1

Scottie Scheffler is the world's No.1 golfer once again.

The 26-year-old successfully defended the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale to supplant Rory McIlroy at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

He closed with a six-under 65 to finish on 19-under-par and win by two from Canada's Nick Taylor, with Jon Rahm three shots further adrift in third.

The win is the fifth PGA Tour title of Scheffler's career and his first since he claimed The Masters last year. 

• Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour comeback

• Major champ cuts ties with Saudi sponsor

It moves him back to world No.1 for the first time since the end of October when he was knocked off the perch by McIlroy.

"It's definitely good to get a first win of the year," said Sheffler. "I've given myself a decent chance a few times, so it's definitely a lot of fun to kind of get this one done, especially in the fashion that I did it, with those guys both playing great golf. 

"Me just kind of being able to extend myself there a little bit at the end and make some key putts was definitely a lot of fun."

Ominously - and despite closing with a 65 to win - Scheffler admitted afterwards that he hadn't been at his best in his title defence.

"I hit some wild shots off the tee that were pretty uncharacteristic for how I usually shape the ball," he added. "I was just able to grind it out and make a lot of putts. I think I only had two bogeys this week, which is really, really good around this golf course. So I'm proud of that with my short game and putting.

• LIV target confirms move to Saudi-funded league

• Tiger shares plans for 8,000 YARD course

"I knew going into today it was going to be a tough day. Jon's playing some of the best golf in the world right now. Nick's a fantastic player and a proven winner out here. There were some other names on the leaderboard like Jordan and Xander. There were a lot of guys up there. 

"I knew it was going to take a great round. Nobody was going to give this golf tournament to me. I had to go out and earn it. I was definitely proud of the result."

