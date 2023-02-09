search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Golf News

Tiger Woods building brand-new 8,000-YARD golf course

By Michael McEwan08 February, 2023
Tiger Woods golf course design New courses Marcella Club
Tiger Woods Utah Course

There’s a new Tiger Woods golf course in the pipeline.

The 15-time major champion has revealed that his design company has been picked to create the first of what will eventually be two courses at the Marcella Club in Utah.

The new course will sit alongside El Cardonal (Cabo San Lucas), Bluejack National (Houston) and Payne’s Valley (Missouri) in the former world No.1’s design portfolio.

• Augusta National confirms changes to 13th

• Swilcan Bridge stonework to be REMOVED

Announcing the project on social media, Woods wrote: “I’m excited to announce my latest golf course design project at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. The course will offer engaging play for every ability.

“My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living.”

The course will play at elevation and is expected to stretch to more than 8,000 yards from the back tees.

“The course has been routed to take advantage of the incredible long-range vistas while also incorporating contrasting intimate valleys between the ridges to create a truly unique and memorable golf experience,” added a release on TigerWoods.com.

“The course will provide a stern test for low handicap golfers, yet also present a fun, family friendly experience to allow individuals of all skill levels to come together and enjoy the course.

• Scottish course for sale (and it's not that expensive!)

• Full Swing: Season 1 review (and spoilers!)

“The championship course will feature generous landing areas helping players to keep the ball in play while still challenging players with strategic choices and angles off the tee for the best opportunities to score.

“The greens will vary in size and contouring to reinforce the tee shot strategy, but with green surrounds mowed tight, players missing the green will be able to use their creativity to make interesting recoveries.

“The partnership between Marcella Club and Tiger will be the premier golf experience in the Mountain West resulting in a championship course that will fully take advantage of the stunning Utah setting and be strategically designed to be playable for all.”

