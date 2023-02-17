Tiger Woods in bizarre prank on Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods was back in action last night at the Genesis Invitational, his first regular PGA Tour event since 2020.

However, it wasn’t Tiger’s impressive play that got people's attention. The 15-time major champion might have shot a two-under-par round of 69, but it was a joke on the ninth hole that had viewers talking.

After outdriving his 29-year-old playing partner on the ninth hole, Woods handed him a Tampax branded tampon.

The pair, who were playing with Rory McIlroy, are good friends, and laughed while walking down the fairway.

This is absolutely Tiger giving JT a tampon pic.twitter.com/v8hATZt2rOhttps://t.co/VyyKRzDyaR — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) February 17, 2023

The episode garnered a mixed response on Twitter...

I need a LIV vs PGA tour Ryder cup type event just so Tiger can give Phil a tampon after out driving him — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 17, 2023

When you know you are completely uncancellable…

👀😂 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 17, 2023

Just incredible — Filadelphia (@fillycheese_) February 17, 2023

Others, however, were less impressed with the stunt.

This is just not that funny. It’s just a boomer joke and says a lot about Tiger. I bet his daughter loves being the butt of his jokes for the way she was born. What a guy. 🥴 — Siobhan (@Siobhaneeee) February 17, 2023

Not a boomer joke. It's a tiger joke. All his humor is gross and tops out at 7th grade. — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) February 17, 2023

Woods finished his round with three consecutive birdies to sit in a tie for 27th, five shots behind the lead of Max Homa and Keith Mitchell. He'll get back underway in his second round at 3.24pm UK time.