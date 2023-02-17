search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods in bizarre prank on Justin Thomas

Golf News

Tiger Woods in bizarre prank on Justin Thomas

By Lewis Fraser17 February, 2023
Tiger Woods Justin Thomas PGA Tour
Tiger Woods Tampon

Tiger Woods was back in action last night at the Genesis Invitational, his first regular PGA Tour event since 2020.

However, it wasn’t Tiger’s impressive play that got people's attention. The 15-time major champion might have shot a two-under-par round of 69, but it was a joke on the ninth hole that had viewers talking.

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees

After outdriving his 29-year-old playing partner on the ninth hole, Woods handed him a Tampax branded tampon. 

The pair, who were playing with Rory McIlroy, are good friends, and laughed while walking down the fairway.

The episode garnered a mixed response on Twitter...

Others, however, were less impressed with the stunt.

Woods finished his round with three consecutive birdies to sit in a tie for 27th, five shots behind the lead of Max Homa and Keith Mitchell. He'll get back underway in his second round at 3.24pm UK time.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Horschel has “scrapped” swing changes after months of work
Boost for Coul Links as hotel permission granted
Thomas Pieters explains shock LIV Golf switch
US PGA Championship makes decision on LIV golfers
Ernie Els hits out at LIV Golf's South African contingent

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
See all videos right arrow