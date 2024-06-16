Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most high-profile golfers in the world – but who is his caddie?

The US Open champ has established himself amongst the most recognised faces in golf, from his world long drive attempts to his YouTube success.

He’s tasted plenty of it on the course, too, as a multiple PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf winner.

However, the California-born man’s caddie situation has changed over the years. So, who’s in charge of his bag?

Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie

Nowadays, DeChambeau has Gregory Bodine enlisted as his looper, but it’s complicated.

Before joining LIV Golf, DeChambeau had his close friend Brian Ziegler on caddie duties. Ziegler took over shortly before the Open Championship at Royal St George’s in 2021.

Formerly an instructor at Dallas National, where DeChambeau is based, Ziegler was regarded as one of the most promising young coaches in the game before moving into his current role.

“We did a lot of speed training stuff together,” DeChambeau said after naming his friend as his new caddie.

“He was the motivator and the hype man. He helped me reach new [personal records] I never believed I would get to.”

Ziegler added: “Coming from a teaching perspective to caddying, there’s a lot of crossovers between those two things [but] the typical, tiny stuff that [caddies] already know, that’s the stuff I’ll need some time to learn.”

Before the days of working with Ziegler, a man named Tim Tucker was Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie.

Tucker was on the bag for nine wins, including the 2020 US Open. The pair split on the eve of DeChambeau’s defence of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2021.

He went on to launch a luxury coach firm at Bandon Dunes.

“We were really tired,” Tucker said following the split, which player and caddie denied was acrimonious.

“The tour schedule was grinding on us, grinding on me. I knew I was working on this business on the side. We’ve had a very intense relationship where he works a lot of hours.

“We made the best decision for both of us.”

That leads us to 2024. Following a stint with Ben Schomin, Cobra Golf’s Tour Operations Manager, Bryson DeChambeau has had Gregory Bodine on the bag since 2023.

Their first tournament together was LIV Golf Tulsa in May of that year and they have struck up a successful partnership since.

Almost immediately, DeChambeau was a two-time winner on the Saudi-backed circuit and fired his record-breaking 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Bodine had previous success with Tony Finau, winning once on the PGA Tour in their time together between 2014 and 2020.

The caddie, who is the cousin of tour pros Andrew and Michael Putnam, has also helped launch Evergreen Golf Club in Seattle, a premier indoor golf facility.

It is believed the former Biola University golfer is still involved with the facility, whilst working with DeChambeau.